Is Jordan Spieth playing in The Players Championship 2025? Current status explored

Jordan Spieth will be back in action at The Players Championship this year, starting on March 13, 2025. The PGA Tour pro will tee off at The Players Stadium Course in TPC Sawgrass this week.

Spieth is currently on a winless streak as of the new season this year. Despite securing no professional victories since his RBC Heritage win back in 2022, Spieth qualified for the Players. This prestigious event is a dream-come-true moment for golfers. However, even without the wins to back up his entry, Jordan Spieth has qualified to compete in the 2025 Players Championship under one condition.

Spieth has not won in any PGA Tour event since last year's Players Championship. His record at the Players does not hold up because he did not win it last year, and his last major win was eight years ago (Open Championship back in 2017).

Jordan Spieth did not even score a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Genesis Invitational, or the Tour Championship for the last three years. That's why the exemption factor is not in the works here at all. Also, Spieth is not a pro golfer whose name is in the top-50 of the Official World Golf Rankings as well.

However, Jordan Spieth's route to The Players Championship comes from him being among the top 125 in last year's FedEx Cup points list. In 2024, Spieth ended up earning a total of 795 points, which secured his place among the top 100 ranks. This granted him entry as making it to the Top 125 from the previous season's FedEx Cup points list also guarantees a spot in the field for the championship.

How did Jordan Spieth perform in 2024?

Jordan Spieth looks over his line on the 14th green during the first round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship golf tournament - Source: Imagn

The 31-year-old golfer had a pretty good season last year despite an unfortunate wrist injury and surgery. Spieth began the season by securing the 3rd place at The Sentry. He also tied for 6th place in the 2024 WM Phoenix leaderboard.

Last year, Jordan Spieth had 3 top-10 finishes. He started 22 times on the 2024 PGA Tour and missed the cut in only seven events. Spieth also ended up earning 7 top-30 finishes in the last season.

Here's a complete look at Jordan Spieth's performances in the 2024 season of the PGA Tour:

The Sentry, 3, 66-67-67-65, 265 (-27)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T39, 72-69-69, 210 (-6)

WM Phoenix Open, T6, 68-66-69-67, 270 (-14)

The Genesis Invitational, Disqualified, 66-73, 139 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, T30, 69-74-77-69, 289 (+1)

THE PLAYERS Championship, Missed The Cut, 74-72, 146 (+2)

Valspar Championship, Missed The Cut, 69-74, 143 (+1)

Valero Texas Open, T10, 73-68-72-69, 282 (-6)

Masters Tournament, Missed The Cut, 79-74, 153 (+9)

RBC Heritage, T39, 70-67-69-72, 278 (-6)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Missed The Cut, 68-70, 138 (-4)

Wells Fargo Championship, T29, 69-71-76-70, 286 (+2)

PGA Championship, T43, 69-69-67-73, 278 (-6)

Charles Schwab Challenge, T37, 71-67-71-72, 281 (+1)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday, Missed The Cut, 74-75, 149 (+5)

U.S. Open, T41, 72-71-74-71, 288 (+8)

Travelers Championship, T63, 70-68-72-68, 278 (-2)

John Deere Classic, T26, 69-67-63-70, 269 (-15)

Genesis Scottish Open, Missed The Cut, 71-68, 139 (-1)

The Open, T25, 71-74-74-70, 289 (+5)

Wyndham Championship, Missed The Cut, 67-71, 138 (-2)

FedEx St. Jude Championship, T68, 68-75-74-72, 289 (+9)

