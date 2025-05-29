Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler enters the 50th Memorial Tournament presented by Workday as the defending champion and clear favorite at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event marks the seventh of eight Signature Events on the 2025 PGA TOUR schedule, featuring a field of 72 players.

Scottie Scheffler, who finished tied for fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge following his victory at the 107th PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, is making his third consecutive start.

Scheffler leads the TOUR in several key statistical categories, including Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green and Approach the Green. He ranks first in Bogey Avoidance and is second in both Scrambling and Proximity from the Rough.

Winning scores at the Memorial have been relatively low, with the lowest in the past five years being 13 under par. Three of the last five champions finished below double-digit under par, including Scheffler’s winning score of 8-under 280 in 2024. The 2025 Memorial Tournament is expected to continue testing the skills and consistency of the world’s top golfers.

How has Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season been so far?

Scottie Scheffler has delivered one of the most impressive seasons on the PGA Tour in 2025, with a string of high finishes and dominant performances.

His standout moment came at the PGA Championship, where he claimed the title with rounds of 69, 68, 65 and 71, securing one of the biggest wins of his career. Just two weeks earlier, he had put together a flawless performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he cruised to victory with rounds of 61, 63, 66 and 63, finishing at 31-under-par for the week.

Scheffler has consistently remained in contention throughout the season, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a fourth-place result at the Masters.

His ability to post low numbers and remain steady across four rounds has kept him firmly among the top-ranked players in the world. Here’s a breakdown of his 2025 season to date:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9, $535,000

WM Phoenix Open: T25, $69,197.14

The Genesis Invitational: T3, $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11, $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20, $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2, $845,500

Masters Tournament: 4th, $1,008,000

RBC Heritage: T8, $580,000

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1st, $1,782,000

PGA Championship: 1st, $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500

Do you think the World No. 1 will be able to grab his second victory of the 2025 season this week at the Murifield Village? Let's know in the comments section below:

