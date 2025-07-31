Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the 2025 Wyndham Championship?

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is set to kick off on July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club. Greensboro. Following the recent conclusion of the last major of the year, several big names will not be in the field, including World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

The Wyndham Championship will give several golfers an opportunity to stack up the points they need to climb up the FedEx Cup Standings. It stands as a crucial tournament because players who fall out of the top 70 spots will not be eligible to play in the playoff opener at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

As it stands, Scottie Scheffler currently leads the pack and is at number one on the standings with 4,806 FedEx Cup points. He has had a phenomenal season so far and has won four PGA Tour events this year, including two major championships, further proving his position as the World No. 1 golfer.

The Ridgewood-born golfer recently made it clear that while he loves playing golf, his priorities lie in his family. As such, he likes to take as much time as he can to spend time with his wife and son between his busy schedule on the tour.

The last PGA Tour event Scottie Scheffler teed off in was the Open Championship, which he won. Before that, he tied for eighth at the Genesis Scottish Open.

A look at Scottie Scheffler’s performance on the PGA Tour this season

Scottie Scheffler lifts the Claret Jug at the 2025 Open Championship Trophy - Image Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler has made 16 PGA Tour starts this year and has made the cut in all the tournaments. He has had a phenomenal record and has not performed worse than T25 on the tour this season.

The World No. 1 golfer claimed his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which he won with 31-under. Following that, he picked up his second win of the year at the PGA Championship, which also marked his third major championship title.

Scheffler was one of the top contenders at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he tied for fourth at the end of the game, while Ben Griffin clinched the title. He then dominated at the Memorial Tournament, which he won with 10-under, while Griffin finished as the runner-up.

The 29-year-old golfer’s most recent victory was at the Open Championship, which he won by a four-stroke margin. The victory marked his fourth major championship title, which brings him one step closer to winning a career Grand Slam.

So far in his career, Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters Tournament twice and has one title in the PGA Championship and the Open. A win in the US Open will make him one of the few golfers who have won all four major tournaments in professional golf.

