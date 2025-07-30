$300M NFL legend disagrees with Scottie Scheffler's take on family & golf - "They're connected"

Scottie Scheffler opened up about his priorities, saying that his role as a husband and father means more than being the world’s top golfer. However, NFL legend Tom Brady didn't agree with that perspective.Scheffler shared that professional success only brings him brief moments of joy, but his deepest sense of fulfillment comes from his family.&quot;This is not a fulfilling life,&quot; Scheffler said on July 15, via ESPN. &quot;It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart. That’s why I talk about family being my priority because it really is.&quot;He added that if golf ever impacted his relationship with his wife or child, he would walk away from the game.Brady, who has a net worth of $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), responded on Tuesday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion questioned Scheffler’s approach to separating family and work.&quot;Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer,&quot; Brady wrote, via his website. &quot;And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected!&quot;Brady explained that being great at one's job can also be a way to support the family and teach by example.&quot;I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family,&quot; Brady wrote.&quot;I chose to do it by playing football. My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused—those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job.&quot;Brady believes children learn from how their parents handle responsibility, and excelling in their profession sets a strong example for them at home.Despite their differing views, Scheffler remains the dominant figure in golf. After his comments, he went on to win the 2025 Open Championship, his second major of the season.How has Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2025 season?Scottie Scheffler is having incredible run this year. He missed the start of the season due to a hand injury while making Christmas dinner. However, he came back strong and is one of the top performers of 2025.Scheffler has played 16 events, winning four, including two major championships. He finished runner-up once, placed in the top 10 in 13 tournaments and hasn’t missed a single cut all year. Scheffler's worst finish was a tie for 20th at The Players Championship in March.His first win of the year came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he tied the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record at 31-under. Scheffler followed that up with a dominant win at the PGA Championship, where he shot 11-under to secure his third career major title.He became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to win his first three majors by three shots or more. Scheffler also joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players since 1950 to win 15 PGA Tour wins before turning 29.He successfully defended his Memorial Tournament title in June, marking his third victory in four starts. Scheffler also placed T-7 at the U.S. Open before winning the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July. He shot 17-under to win by four over Harris English, earning his fourth major title and completing three legs of the career grand slam.