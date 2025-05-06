Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the Truist Championship 2025?

On May 8, the PGA Tour will head to the Philadelphia Cricket Club for the 2025 Truist Championship. While the field features numerous star golfers, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will not tee off in the event.

Initially called the Wachovia Championship, the Truist Championship made its debut 22 years ago at the Quail Hollow Club. It was sponsored by Wells Fargo from 2011 to 2024 but is now being sponsored by Truist.

This year, the Truist Championship field features top golfers such as defending champion Rory McIlroy and 13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth. The golfers will compete for a share of the total prize purse of $20 million.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler did not compete in the Truist Championship (then known as the Wells Fargo Championship), and this year will be no different. Following his victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the 28-year-old stated that although he would’ve loved to play every week on tour, he needs to rest from the busy schedule.

The two-time major winner also mentioned that he was taking this week off to prepare for the PGA Championship. Scheffler said via ASAP Sports:

"You kind of have to pick and choose your schedule. I would love to play every week on TOUR. We have so many great tournaments. You have to pick and choose… I'm going to take next week off and get some rest and get ready for the PGA Championship."

The 14-time PGA Tour winner has made nine starts on the PGA Tour this year. He secured his first PGA Tour title of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he won with 31-under, eight strokes ahead of the runner-up.

Scottie Scheffler’s second-best result this year was from the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he placed T2 after finishing with 19-under. He also excelled in the Genesis Invitational, where he placed T3 with a nine-under.

Notably, the American golfer teed off in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where he attempted to defend his title but fell short. He finished the tournament with an eight-under and landed in fourth place.

Truist Championship winners over the past 22 years.

Last year, Rory McIlroy won the Truist Championship for the fourth time by scoring 17-under. He was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele, the runner-up. The year before that, Wyndham Clark won with a 19-under.

Here’s a list of golfers who have won the Truist Championship over the last 22 years:

2024: Rory McIlroy (-17)

2023: Wyndham Clark (-19)

2022: Max Homa (-8)

2021: Rory McIlroy (-10)

2020: NO TOURNAMENT

2019: Max Homa (-15)

2018: Jason Day (-12)

2017: Brian Harman (-10)

2016: James Hahn (-9)

2015: Rory McIlroy (-21)

2014: J.B. Homes (-14)

2013: Derek Ernst (-8)

2012: Rickie Fowler (-14)

2011: Lucas Glover (-15)

2010: Rory McIlroy (-15)

2009: Sean O’Hair (-11)

2008: Anthony Kim (-16)

2007: Tiger Woods (-13)

2006: Jim Furyk (-12)

2005: Vijay Singh (-12)

2004: Joey Sindelar (-11)

2003: David Toms (-10)

