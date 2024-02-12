Is Tiger Woods playing at Genesis Invitational 2024? Current status explored

Tiger Woods is committed to compete at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open this week. The tournament is a Signature PGA Tour event, which is hosted by the ace golfer.

It will take place from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Course. The tournament has a purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving a check of $4 million. It will feature a stellar field of 71 golfers, who will compete in four rounds in a stroke-play format game.

It's interesting to note that Tiger Woods began the previous year at the Genesis Invitational Open, and he will repeat the feat in 2024. Woods tied for 45th place in the tournament in 2023.

It is important to note that Woods has scheduled a press conference to reveal the details of his upcoming new chapter in life before to the commencement of the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open.

The renowned golfer is supposedly going to reveal his new clothing brand during the conference, which is already creating headlines. The conference is slated to take place on Monday, February 12.

Who will play at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open?

Tiger Woods will be joined by a star-packed field at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open. This week's PGA Tour event field includes 41 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings. All the current top 10 golfers in the OWGR, except Jon Rahm, will play at the Signature event.

The defending Champion Jon Rahm will not return to compete in the tournament following his controversial move to the LIV Golf. This week's field features the current World No. 1 Scottie scheduler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, along with Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

Rising star, Ludvig Aberg, who missed last week's WM Phoenix Open, will play this week along with Nick Dunlap.

Here is the field of the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

It is important to note that, unlike the last two SIignature Events, the Genesis Invitational Open has a cut line after 36 holes. The first two signature events, The Sentry and The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, were the no-cut events.