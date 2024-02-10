New Tiger Woods Sunday red brand logo teased in new post

Tiger Woods teased a new golf apparel brand in a recent social media post. His new brand logo was also visible in the post.

The legendary American golfer, who is set to make a comeback at next week's Genesis Invitational, is scheduled to have a press conference ahead of the tournament on February 12.

Woods is reportedly slated to unveil a "new chapter" of his life at the conference. He has been dropping hints on social media about the potential agenda of the conference in his posts.

In his recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Woods hinted at a new clothing brand. He shared a picture of himself in his iconic "Sunday Red" apparel; it, however, did not have the Nike logo. For the uninitiated, Tiger Woods parted ways with Nike earlier this year after working with them for almost 30 years. Since then, his apparel brand has been making headlines.

In the latest post, Woods was spotted in a polo, similar to his Nike polos. Although he did not mention anything about the clothing line, Woods simply wrote, "A new day rises. 2.12.2024" in the caption.

Tiger Woods did not mention anything about his brand, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed the logo of his new Sunday red brand on the gloves. Woods donned a white glove in the picture, and upon carefully observing it, it provided a subtle glimpse of the potential logo of his new brand.

It is important to note that Tiger Woods' equipment sponsor, TaylorMade, filed a trademark application for Sunday Red last month, sparking speculation that Woods may partner with them on an apparel deal as well.

Interestingly, the back of Woods' glove in his most recent post shares a striking resemblance with TaylorMade's Sunday Red emblem in the trademark application.

Nevertheless, neither the golfer nor the company have provided an update regarding their rumored collaboration. Hopefully, all questions will be answered in the high-anticipated press conference, which will be held on Monday, February 12.

Tiger Woods's next tournaments

Fans could possibly witness Tiger Woods in his new apparel at next week's Genesis Invitational Open, which is set to take place from February 15 to 18. He last played at the 2023 PNC Championship, where he donned Nike's clothes. However, Woods has not competed in professional tournaments since then.

He previously stated that he could, at least, compete in one tournament per month in 2024. Following the Genesis Invitational, he could compete at The Players before the Masters.

Here is a list of the potential tournaments in which Tiger Woods could play in 2024:

Players Championship: March 14–17

Masters: April 11–14

PGA Championship: May 16–19

Open Championship: July 18-21