“Need a refund on the logo” – Fans react to TaylorMade’s Tiger logo in its ‘Sunday Red’ trademark filing

Following TaylorMade's exclusive "Sunday Red" trademark applications, fans on social media have reacted to the company's reported new tiger logo. Recently, NUCLR Golf shared a post on TaylorMade's new trademark filings on Lifestyle ventures for 'Sunday Red.'

According to the reports, TaylorMade is expected to introduce its new Lifestyle Ventures LLC, which is modeled after the classic Sunday red attire of golf legend Tiger Woods. In the social media post, NUCLR Golf also unveiled a new logo for the brand, which seems to have disappointed fans online.

The logo consists of an illustration of an animal — a tiger — drawn in black lines on a backdrop of red and white.

NUCLR Golf uploaded the logo's pictures on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC trademark fillings from 01/18/2024 👀. #SundayRed @TWlegion @LIVGolfUpdates."

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped to the comments section to take a jibe at TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC's logo and commented:

"Need a refund on the logo."

Expand Tweet

"No way Tiger accepted that horrific logo," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Good lord, I could design a better logo for the big dog," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Legitimately one of the ugliest logos I’ve ever seen," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All about Tiger Woods's iconic 'Sunday Red' apparel

Sunday red is a pretty popular term because of the legendary golfer Tiger Woods. He is known for donning red polos in the final round of golf tournaments, which are usually held on Sundays.

Since his amateur golf career, the 15-time Major champion has worn red on Sundays, and he has gracefully carried on the tradition over the years. But Woods had been sporting Nike's red polo thus far.

Fans are curious as to whether Tiger Woods would wear red on Sunday after the golfer split from the company earlier this month. In the midst of all of this, TaylorMade's Sunday red trademark application went viral online, leading fans to believe that Tiger Woods' golf equipment company will likely also sponsor his clothes, particularly his Sunday red ensemble.

However, neither Tiger Woods nor TaylorMade has commented on the persistent rumor as of yet. He will play in the Genesis Invitational Open, a PGA Tour event that he hosts, next month, according to a recent story from Mirror.uk.co. He'll be back in the competition, both as a competitor and as a host.

If Woods plays in the professional tournament the following month, all eyes will be on his Sunday (final round) attire as well as the brand he wears. The 2024 Genesis Invitational, one of the PGA Tour's signature tournaments, is slated to take place at the Riviera Country Club in California from February 15–18 and has a $20 million purse.