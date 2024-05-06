Is Tiger Woods playing at PGA Championship 2024? Everything you need to know

Tiger Woods is all set to compete at the 2024 PGA Championship. He is eligible to play in the tournament as a former winner of the competition.

Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career, with the first coming in 1999. He defended the title in 2000 and then went on to win it in 2006 and 2007. As the tournament allows the former winners to compete, Woods will be playing in it.

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled to take place at the Valhalla Golf Course from May 16 to 19. The last time the Major was held at the venue was in 2014, but Tiger Woods failed to make the cut in the tournament that year.

The 2024 PGA Championship is the second Major of the year. It features a stellar field of top-ranked golfers around the players, including LIV Golf players.

Tiger Woods had a sour outing at the Masters last month. Fortunately, he made the cut at the event and became the only golfer in history with the most consecutive cuts at the Masters.

But, he struggled in the final two rounds of the Augusta event and settled in solo 60th position. However, after his struggle at the Masters, Tiger Woods has his eyes on the Major next week.

Report: Tiger Woods to scout at Valhalla ahead of PGA Championship 2024

Ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, reports claimed that Tiger Woods would scout Valhalla Golf Course on Monday, May 6.

As posted by Twlegion on its X (formerly Twitter) account, Woods will likely pay a visit to the renowned golf course ahead of the Major.

"Tiger will scout Valhalla Golf Club tomorrow, site of the PGA Championship, according to a source familiar," the fan page wrote on social media.

However, Tiger Woods isn't the only one scouting at Valhalla Golf Course. His best friend, Justin Thomas, also visited the course and shared pictures of his outing on his Instagram.

"Can’t believe in just 2 short weeks I get to play a @pgachampionship in my home state! Enjoyed checking out @valhallagolf today for the first time in a while. Course is looking great. Can’t wait to get going next week @wellsfargogolf then back to the Bluegrass state!"- wrote Thomas in the caption.

Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner, will aim for his third victory in 2024. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has been struggling with his game lately. He has only participated in two official tournaments this year. He was forced to withdraw from The Genesis Invitational but completed all four rounds of the Masters.

Woods has recently unveiled his preview look for the upcoming Major. He will be gracing the greens of Valhalla Golf Course in his Sun Day Red's The Hunt collection.