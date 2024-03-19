Is Tiger Woods playing in the Valspar Championship 2024? Ace golfer’s schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not be competing at this week's Valspar Championship. The next PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place from March 21 to 24 at the Copperhead Course in Florida.
Featuring a stellar full-size field, the PGA Tour event will include some top-ranked golfers. However, several big names will be absent from the event.
Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele are among the top-ranked golfers who will tee off at the Valspar Championship. Notable players such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will not participate.
Tiger Woods, who previously stated his intention to compete in at least one tournament per month in 2024, has not played in any events in March so far. He competed in The Genesis Invitational last month, but was forced to withdraw mid-event due to illness.
Despite expectations for him to join the stellar field of The Players Championship, the legendary golfer missed the 5 pm registration deadline and did not compete at the event, which concluded last week.
Fans can expect to see him play next at The Masters 2024. The first major of the year is scheduled from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course.
Woods, who has won the prestigious tournament five times and holds a lifetime exemption to compete in it, also participated in the tournament in 2023 but was forced to withdraw due to injury after making the 36-hole cut. He is most likely to join the field of The Masters next.
Who will play at the Valspar Championship 2024?
Here is the field of the Valspar Championship 2024:
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Fred Biondi
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Nick Gabrelcik
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Evan Harmeling
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Greg Koch
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Braden Shattuck
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
It is important to note that although Tiger Woods will not grace the field of the Valspar Championship 2024, he has participated in the event in its past editions. He was the runner-up in 2018, when Paul Casey emerged victorious at the tournament. Woods finished in a tie for second place with Patrick Reed.