Is Tiger Woods playing in the Valspar Championship 2024? Ace golfer’s schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not be competing at this week's Valspar Championship. The next PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place from March 21 to 24 at the Copperhead Course in Florida.

Featuring a stellar full-size field, the PGA Tour event will include some top-ranked golfers. However, several big names will be absent from the event.

Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele are among the top-ranked golfers who will tee off at the Valspar Championship. Notable players such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will not participate.

Tiger Woods, who previously stated his intention to compete in at least one tournament per month in 2024, has not played in any events in March so far. He competed in The Genesis Invitational last month, but was forced to withdraw mid-event due to illness.

Despite expectations for him to join the stellar field of The Players Championship, the legendary golfer missed the 5 pm registration deadline and did not compete at the event, which concluded last week.

Fans can expect to see him play next at The Masters 2024. The first major of the year is scheduled from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course.

Woods, who has won the prestigious tournament five times and holds a lifetime exemption to compete in it, also participated in the tournament in 2023 but was forced to withdraw due to injury after making the 36-hole cut. He is most likely to join the field of The Masters next.

Who will play at the Valspar Championship 2024?

Here is the field of the Valspar Championship 2024:

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Fred Biondi

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Nick Gabrelcik

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Evan Harmeling

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Greg Koch

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Braden Shattuck

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Josh Teater

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

It is important to note that although Tiger Woods will not grace the field of the Valspar Championship 2024, he has participated in the event in its past editions. He was the runner-up in 2018, when Paul Casey emerged victorious at the tournament. Woods finished in a tie for second place with Patrick Reed.