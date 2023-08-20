ISPS Handa World Invitational leaderboard and full standings explored

The 2023 edition of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and the DP World Tour, has been successfully conducted. The mixed-field event was won by Alexa Pano (Women's) and Daniel Brown (Men's).

In the women's event, Pano defeated Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley in a three-way playoff after all three ended their campaign on a -8 score. At first, Henseleit was eliminated after a first-hole bogey. Then, Pano and Cowley went on to play all three holes, with the former winning her first-ever LPGA title after carding a birdie in the final hole.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Daniel Brown also won his first DP World Tour title after a crushing win over Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick. The winner of the Men's ISPS Handa World Invitational shot 64-66-67-69 in all four rounds.

Both Alexa Pano and Daniel Brown received a $225,000 paycheck for their victories at their respective events.

Women's Leaderboard

1 - Alexa Pano (-8)

T2 - Esther Henseleit (-8)

T2 - Gabriella Cowley (-8)

4 - Ryann O'Toole (-7)

5 - Olivia Cowan (-6)

T6 - Diksha Dagar (-5)

T6 - Azahara Munoz (-5)

8 - Peiyun Chien (-4)

9 - Kim Metraux (-3)

T10 - Wichanee Meechai (-2)

T10 - Noora Komulainen (-2)

T10 - Chloe Williams (-2)

T13 - Emma Spitz (-1)

T13 - Jasmine Suwannapura (-1)

T13 - Dani Holmqvist (-1)

T16 - Albane Valenzuela (E)

T16 - Dewi Weber (E)

T16 - Casandra Alexander (E)

T16 - Sophie Witt (E)

T16 - Soo Bin Joo (E)

T16 - Georgia Hall (E)

T16 - Leona Maguire (E)

T23 - Ana Peláez Triviño (+1)

T23 - Arpichaya Yubol (+1)

T23 - Nastasia Nadaud (+1)

T23 - Marissa Steen (+1)

T27 - Muni He (+2)

T27 - Stephanie Meadow (+2)

T27 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (+2)

T30 - Ruixin Liu (+3)

T30 - Trichat Cheenglab (+3)

T30 - Hannah Burke (+3)

T30 - Bronte Law (+3)

T34 - Weiwei Zhang (+4)

T34 - Karis Davidson (+4)

T34 - Su Oh (+4)

37 - Meghan MacLaren (+6)

38 - Hayley Davis (+7)

Men's Leaderboard

1 - Daniel Brown (-15)

2 - Alex Fitzpatrick (-10)

3 - Eddie Pepperell (-7)

T4 - Connor Syme (-5)

T4 - Wilco Nienaber (-5)

T4 - John Parry (-5)

T4 - Marcus Helligkilde (-5)

T4 - Adrian Otaegui (-5)

T9 - Matthew Baldwin (-4)

T9 - Matthew Southgate (-4)

11 - Ricardo Santos (-3)

T12 - Max Rottluff (-2)

T12 - Maximilian Schmitt (-2)

T12 - Freddy Schott (-2)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-2)

T12 - Marcus Kinhult (-2)

T17 - Angel Hidalgo (-1)

T17 - Niklas Lemke (-1)

T17 - Sam Bairstow (a) (-1)

T20 - Manu Gandas (E)

T20 - Marc Warren (E)

T20 - Tom McKibbin (E)

T20 - Marco Penge (E)

T24 - Gudmundur Kristjansson (+1)

T24 - Richard Mansell (+1)

T24 - Jack Senior (+1)

T27 - Jamie Rutherford (+2)

T27 - Robin Sciot-Siegrist (+2)

T27 - Victor Pastor (a) (+2)

T27 - James Morrison (+2)

T27 - Grant Forrest (+2)

T32 - Jonathan Thomson (+3)

T32 - Tom Lewis (+3)

34 - Paul Waring (+4)

T35 - Ewen Ferguson (+5)

T35 - Matthew Jordan (+5)

T35 - Callan Barrow (+5)

38 - Pedro Figueiredo (+6)

T39 - Rikuya Hoshino (+9)

T39 - Marcus Armitage (+9)

More details on ISPS Handa World Invitational and the prize money breakout will be updated soon.