‘It’d be hard’: John Daly shares his take on the viral question of 100 guys and 1 gorilla

John Daly recently gave his take on the viral 100 men vs 1 gorilla question. While he did give a clear reply, he also offered several variables that could affect the result.
The 100 men vs 1 gorilla question has once again taken the internet by storm. It is basically a thought experiment that explores whether 100 unarmed and untrained men can take out 1 gorilla.
Daly thought it was a "good question" and said:
"I think 100 guys would probably win. It'd be hard. But I mean, it depends on how fast the gorilla is and how young it is and how big it is. An older one I think 100 guys could take him."
The viral question was first posted on Reddit in 2020. Two years later, it got popular on TikTok. In April 2025, popular YouTuber Mr. Beast posted a joke on X asking for 100 male volunteers to take on a hypothetical challenge of going up against a gorilla. This post renewed interest in the question once again, however, this time on X.
It seems with John Daly taking an interest in the question, the golf community could also be more intrigued with the ongoing viral debate. The PGA Tour star is currently competing at the Insperity Invitational under the PGA Tour Champions league. In the ongoing Round 3, he was placed 77 with a total score of 27-over at the time of writing.
How did John Daly perform at the Insperity Invitational?
John Daly had a poor start to his campaign at the Insperity Invitational on Friday (May 2). He carded one birdie, two bogeys and three double bogeys to finish the round at 7-over 79.
In Round 2, the ace golfer hit one birdie, five bogeys and three double bogeys. He recorded a string of consecutive bogeys from the 3rd to 6th holes. Daly further recorded two back-to-back double bogeys on the 7th and 8th holes. He closed the day at 11-over 83.
In Round 3, he carded two birdies, five bogeys and two double bogeys to score 9-over 81. Stewart Cink is currently leading the standings on Sunday with a total score of 10-under.
Here are Daly's stats from the Insperity Invitational:
- Driving Accuracy: 69.05% (29/42)
- Driving Distance: 268.50 yds
- Longest Drive: 299.00 yds
- Greens in Regulation: 59.26% (32/54)
- Sand Saves: 50.00% (2/4)
- Scrambling: 31.82% (7/22)
- Putts per GIR: 2.09
Here is his scoring:
- Birdies: 4
- Pars: 30
- Bogeys: 12
- Double Bogeys: 6
- Other: 2