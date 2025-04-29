PGA Tour Champions’ Insperity Invitational: Schedule, top players, venue and more

Insperity Invitational, the ninth event on the PGA Tour Champions roster is just around the corner. Previously titled as Administaff Small Business Classic, this prominent golf event features professional golfers of age 50 years and above.
The 54-hole stroke play event features a total purse of $3,000,000 with a first place winner's paycheck of $450,000. The Insperity Invitational is popular for its challenging course.
Last year, Scott Dunlap clinched the title with a score of 9-under par, carding rounds of 65 and 70. Following inclement weather, Dunlap finished #1 after 36 holes, one stroke ahead of Joe Durant and Stuart Appleby. As he looks to defend his title this year, take a look at the tournament details.
Schedule
April 30 to May 1: Woodforest National Bank Championship Pro-Am
Golfers will tee off every 10 minutes, starting off under two slots, from 7.30 am and 12.30 pm local time.
May 2, 2025: 2025 Insperity Invitational Round 1
- 10.30 am - Players will tee off from hole 1 and 10.
- 5 pm - John Daly Grip it and Rip it Long Drive Competion
May 3, 2025: 2025 Insperity Invitational Round 2
- 7.30 am - Players will tee off from hole 1
- 2 pm - Folds of Honor Greats of Golf Competition
- 5 pm - Volunteer Appreciation Party
May 4, 2025: 2025 Insperity Invitational Final Round
- 8 am - Players will tee off from hole 1
- 5 pm - Trophy Presentation Ceremony (18th green)
Top Players
This event features 78 professionals who will be competing for the winners spot in this PGA Tour Champions event. Here's a look at the top players from the final field:
- Scott Dunlap (defending champion)
- Bernhard Langer (4x champ)
- Steven Alker (2x champ)
- John Daly
- Mike Weir
- Y.E. Yang
- Fred Funk
- Ernie Els
- David Toms
- Justin Leonard
- Vijay Singh
- David Duval
- Retief Goosen
- Padraig Harrington
- Mark Calcavecchia
Venue
The 2025 Insperity Invitational tournament will be held at The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course in Woodlands, Texas, USA. Designed by Robert Von Hagge and Bruce Devlin, it is a par-72 course over 7,025 yards.
Established back in 2004, the tournament was held initially in Augusta Pines GC, Texas. In 2008, it moved on to its new venue in the Woodlands.
Insperity Invitational past winners explored
Till now, Bernhard Langer holds the record to score the most number of wins in this competition (2007, 2008, 2014, 2018). He is followed by Steven Alker, who has won this PGA Tour Champions event twice (2022, 2023).
Here's a complete list of the past winners of this event and their scores. Take a look:
- 2024: Scott Dunlap, 135 (-9)
- 2023: Steven Alker, 201 (-15)
- 2022: Steven Alker, 198 (-18)
- 2021: Mike Weir, 134 (-10)
- 2019: Scott McCaron, 199 (-17)
- 2018: Bernhard Langer, 205 (-11)
- 2017: John Daly, 202 (-14)
- 2016: Jesper Parnevik, 204 (-12)
- 2015: Ian Woosnam, 205 (-11)
- 2014: Bernhard Langer, 205 (-11)
- 2013: Esteban Toledo, 210 (-6)
- 2012: Fred Funk, 202 (-14)
- 2011: Brad Faxon, 134 (-10)
- 2010: Fred Couples, 199 (-17)
- 2009: John Cook, 205 (-11)
- 2008: Bernhard Langer, 204 (-12)
- 2007: Bernhard Langer, 191 (-25)
- 2006: Jay Haas, 199 (-17)
- 2005: Mark McNulty, 200 (-16)
- 2004: Larry Nelson, 202 (-14)