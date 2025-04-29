When John Daly clinched his solo win on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly became eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions after reaching the age of 50 on April 28, 2016. He made his debut in the senior circuit at the Insperity Invitational, held in May of that year. In his first event on the tour, Daly finished tied for 17th.

Exactly one year after his debut, Daly returned to the same tournament and recorded his first win on the PGA Tour Champions. On May 7, 2017, he captured the title at the Insperity Invitational by finishing at 14-under par for the event, one stroke ahead of Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry.

The victory was Daly’s first in a PGA Tour-affiliated competition since his win in 2004, marking a 13-year gap between titles.

Since that win, John Daly has continued to compete on a semi-regular basis in PGA Tour Champions events. While he has not added another title on the senior tour since the 2017 Insperity Invitational, he remains an active participant in the schedule when available.

His participation in the tour adds to his lengthy professional career, which includes major championships and multiple victories on the PGA Tour.

Daly’s appearances in PGA Tour Champions events have included starts in various tournaments across the calendar, contributing to the continued visibility of his career in professional golf.

John Daly’s journey on the PGA Tour

In 1991, John Daly secured a spot in the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana, as the ninth alternate after Nick Price withdrew. Daly drove overnight from Memphis, arriving too late for a practice round. Without prior course knowledge, he shot a first-round 69 and led after the second round with a 67. He maintained his lead through the final rounds, finishing with scores of 69 and 71, totaling 276, three strokes ahead of Bruce Lietzke.

This victory marked his first PGA Tour win and made him the first rookie to win a major since 1976. He was subsequently named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Daly's powerful driving game earned him widespread attention, and his victory at the PGA Championship propelled him into the spotlight. Later that year, he finished third at the Tour Championship and placed second in the Skins Game, a made-for-television event featuring top players.

In 1993, Daly achieved his only top-10 finish in a major outside his two wins, tying for third at the Masters Tournament. He won the Alfred Dunhill Cup with Fred Couples and Payne Stewart.

In 1994, Daly faced suspension from the PGA Tour due to behavior issues, including walking off the course mid-round during the 1993 Kapalua International. He entered alcohol rehabilitation and returned to win the BellSouth Classic in 1994, his third PGA Tour title.

In 1995, John Daly won The Open Championship at St Andrews in a four-hole playoff against Costantino Rocca. He finished the tournament at 6-under par, securing his second major victory.

