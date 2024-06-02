“It feels kind of dark”: 2 weeks after withdrawing from PGA Championship, Ben Griffin reveals the extent of his injury ahead of the RBC Canadian Open

Ben Griffin currently sits in joint second place at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, four shots behind the leader Robert MacIntyre. Despite battling with a medical condition recently, he has gone on to shoot rounds of 65-65-70 over the last three days.

After the third round of the RBC Canadian Open, Griffin spoke about the medical condition that he was dealing with, which was affecting his eyes. Griffin confirmed that he had 'retinal holes', and would be undergoing treatment after the tournament. Speaking about his condition, he said (via Golf on CBS on X):

"I have a little bit of an eye issue I've got to get some laser work done on Tuesday. But I have some retina holes for people at fans at home that might know what those are. I see some floaters and with the sunglasses on it kind of helps mitigate those floaters, make them a little bit makes them less defined."

Calling the floaters 'like volunteers running around' Ben Griffin said that wearing the sunglasses has helped him a lot. He also said that it has aided him outside of his medical condition as well.

"It feels kind of dark when I'm out on the golf course now because I'm wearing sunglasses. So because it's dark, I feel like I'm like relaxed, honestly like I'm kind of at home doing nothing. On the course, I feel like it actually helps me kind of not see a lot of things and just kind of focus on each shot and it's been working so far."

Griffin will be the last golfer to tee it off at the RBC Canadian Open alongside Robert MacIntyre at 2:25 pm ET. This is the first tournament Griffin is participating in since withdrawing from the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 RBC Canadian Open full leaderboard after day 3 explored

Following is the complete leaderboard for the RBC Canadian Open after day 3:

1. Robert MacIntyre: -14

T2. Ben Griffin: -10

T2. Mackenzie Hughes: -10

T2. Ryan Fox: -10

T5. Tommy Fleetwood: -9

T5. Sam Burns: -9

T5. Trace Crowe: -9

T5. Joel Dahmen: -9

T9. Victor Perez: -8

T9. Aaron Rai: -8

T11. Tom Kim: -7

T11. Rory McIlroy: -7

T11. Corey Conners: -7

T11. Andrew Novak: -7

T15. Taylor Pendrith: -6

T15. Chad Ramey: -6

T15. Carson Young: -6

T15. Keith Mitchell: -6

T15. Sam Stevens: -6

T20. Matt Wallace: -5

T20. Maverick McNealy: -5

T20. Michael Kim: -5

T20. Jacob Bridgeman: -5

T20. Nick Hardy: -5

T20. Sean O'Hair: -5

T26. Beau Hossler: -4

T26. Tyler Duncan: -4

T26. Vince Whaley: -4

T26. Pierceson Coody: -4

T26. Erik van Rooyen: -4

T26. Zac Blair: -4

T26. David Skinns: -4

T33. Kevin Yu: -3

T33. Chandler Phillips: -3

T33. Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T36. Mac Meissner: -2

T36. C.T. Pan: -2

T36. Shane Lowry: -2

T36. Jhonattan Vegas: -2

T36. Kevin Streelman: -2

T36. Mark Hubbard: -2

T36. Ryan Palmer: -2

T36. Garrick Higgo: -2

T36. Sami Valimaki: -2

T36. Ryan Moore: -2

T36. Wil Bateman: -2

T36. Stewart Cink: -2

T36. Thorbjørn Olesen: -2

T49. Joseph Bramlett: -1

T49. Adam Svensson: -1

T49. Chesson Hadley: -1

T49. Kelly Kraft: -1

T49. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -1

T49. Adam Scott: -1

T49. Ben Silverman: -1

T49. Brandon Wu: -1

T49. Nicolai Højgaard: -1

T58. Gary Woodland: E

T58. Myles Creighton: E

T58. Vincent Norrman: E

T58. Jorge Campillo: E

T62. Harry Hall: +1

T62. Lanto Griffin: +1

T64. Chez Reavie: +2

T64. David Hearn: +2

T64. Nate Lashley: +2

T64. Akshay Bhatia: +2

T64. Kevin Tway: +2

69. Erik Barnes: +3

The RBC Canadian Open is being held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club and boasts a prize purse of $9.4 million.