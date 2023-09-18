“It means the world to me” – Sahith Theegala emotional after $1,512,000 win at the Fortinet Championship 2023

Sahith Theegala finally won his first PGA Tour event at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The American golfer dominated the stellar field, which included US Ryder Cup team members Justin Thomas and Max Homa. He demonstrated incredible performance, playing four rounds of 68-64-67-68 to finish with a score of 21 under par 267.

Theegala registered a two-stroke victory over S.H. Kim and took home $1,512,000 in prize money. The 25-year-old golfer got emotional while talking about his victory to the media.

He said it was fun playing in the tournament while his family was cheering for him. Sahith Theegala said (via PGA Tour):

“It doesn’t feel real. It’s probably not going to set in for while. But man, that was a lot of good golf, and that was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. I had so many family and friends cheering me on, and just the support I have is mind blowing. I go to bed at night these last few days and I’m like, I can’t believe how many people are cheering for me and rooting for me."

He went on to add that the victory means the world to him.

“But man, this feeling is incredible. And I couldn’t have done it without my whole team and everyone out here. This is such a team effort, and for me to just put it together like this, it means the world, it means the world to me," he added.

Sahith Theegala shot 4-under 68 in the final round on Sunday at Silverado Resort's North Course. He made three birdies on the first five holes of the final round to take control.

S.H. Kim settled for solo second position followed by Cam Davis and Eric Cole. Justin Thomas, who played the last round of 72, finished with a score of under 15 to settle for solo fifth place.

Brendon Todd finished with a score of under 14 in sixth place, while defending champion Max Homa finished in seventh place in a four-way tie with Troy Merritt, Callum Tarren, and Matt Kuchar.

Sahith Theegala's performance at the 2023 Fortinet Championship

Sahith Theegala started his game at the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Thursday, September 14, with par on the first seven holes before adding a bogey on the eighth hole. He started with a birdie on the back nine of the first round and added five birdies to settle for a score of 68 in the opening round.

He started the second round of the tournament with a birdie on the second hole and then added an incredible eagle on the fifth followed by a birdie on the sixth. He made three birdies and one eagle on the front nine of the second round and four birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 64.

Sahith Theegala entered the third round on Saturday and played a bogey-free round after making five birdies. He made a birdie on the first hole of the fourth round and then added two consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes before adding a bogey on the sixth. He made another birdie on the eighth and added three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to settle for a score of 68.