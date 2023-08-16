“It was a nice wake-up call” – Keegan Bradley says he got a ‘big step’ ahead of him with the Ryder Cup call

Keegan Bradley was struggling on the PGA Tour till last year. The golfer, who hadn’t won on the circuit since the 2018 BMW Championship, has managed to turn his form around this campaign. Bradley recently admitted he had an unpleasant realization about his dipping career after he finished T58 at the 2022 BMW Championship in Delaware and failed to reach the Tour Championship.

Bradley, who wasn’t even in the conversation to make the US Presidents Cup team at Quail Hollow due to his bad form, is now set to travel to Rome for the Ryder Cup. The golfer has now come out to laud the improvement in his game over the season. Opening up about his wish to make the US Ryder Cup Team and win on the road for the first time in 30 years, Bradley said that he “made a lot of changes” and worked hard to improve.

The 37-year-old golfer said that he’s “got a good bunch of years left” and his dip at last year’s BMW Championship was a “nice wake-up call” to work on improvements.

Keegan Bradley said during a press conference Tuesday, as quoted by PGA Tour:

“I made a lot of changes, and … I'm very proud of where I've gotten. But I got such a big step ahead of me with this Ryder Cup. I would really like to be on a winning Ryder Cup team someday. I'm not there at the end yet because I did leave here with a lot of questions about the rest of my career. I didn't want to just coast into the end.

I think I've got a good bunch of years left… and it was a nice wake-up call.”

Expand Tweet

Further explaining his run at the FedEx Cup Playoffs last year, Bradley added:

“I left this tournament last year on a mission really. I was pissed. Sometimes that's good. It was the best thing to happen to me. I decided at this tournament around today, around Wednesday, I think, I was like, OK, I knew there were some changes coming, as well, to the Tour and to the elevated events and all this stuff was coming, and I thought to myself, I've got to give this a really hard push.”

Keegan Bradley hopes to confirm Ryder Cup spot at BMW Championship

It is pertinent to note that Keegan Bradley was the talk of the town during the 2012 Ryder Cup. The golfer, who’d won twice including the PGA Championship at the time, went 3-0-1 as a US team member that year. He went on to make the 2013 US Presidents Cup and 2014 Ryder Cup teams as well. However, the golfer has failed to impress ever since.

This season, Keegan Bradley claimed the ZOZO Championship and the Travelers Championship. Sitting 11th in the FedEx Cup standings, the American golfer has his eyes set on the Tour Championship. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares this weekend.