"It’s not that deep Scottie Scheffler"; 'DQ" – Fans react to World No. 1 smashing his club at the US Open 2025

Scottie Scheffler had a frustrating moment at the 2025 US Open when he smashed his club on the ground after being unhappy with his performance. Fans online have reacted to the World No. 1 golfer’s actions, saying he may have overreacted.

Last year, Scheffler won eight tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters Tournament. A three-time major champ, he has won the Masters Tournament twice and the PGA Championship once.

The 28-year-old has a total of 16 victories on the PGA Tour and four on the European Tour. During the first round of the US Open, NUCLR Golf shared a video of Scottie Scheffler’s frustrating moment on the course. The video was captioned:

“Scottie Club SMASH 💥 ”

Take a look at the video here:

One fan responded to the clip, saying:

“It’s not that deep Scottie.”

Another fan called for Scottie Scheffler’s disqualification, saying:

“DQ”

One fan empathized with the World No. 1 golfer and noted that it was one of his worst performances so far.

“He’s very frustrated right now, one of the worst rounds I’ve seen him play tbh as to come back tomorrow at E or +1 to have a chance.”

Another user remarked:

“Out of character for the mellow Scheffler… it has to be a wasp he saw on that divot.”

One user said Scottie Scheffler may avoid a post-round interview because he will be at the range trying to make his form better.

“I don’t think Scottie is going to talk to media today because he’s going to the range and putting green…”

Another user added:

“And there it is, once it gets hard, Scheffler sooks.”

Scheffler shot six bogeys and three birdies across his first 18 holes at Oakmont Country Club. He carded 3-over 73 at the end of his round and is currently sitting at T50 at the time of writing this article.

Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the 2025 US Open, Round 1

Scottie Scheffler during his first round at the 2025 US Open - Image Source: Imagn

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 US Open (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 5) - 6

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

