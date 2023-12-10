Kieran Vincent won one of the three spots in contention at the LIV Golf Promotions Event. With that, Kieran will be sharing a tour with his brother Scott through 2024. "It's going to be awesome," said the younger Vincent.

Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent played his best golf over the weekend in Abu Dhabi. He finished in a three-way tie for second place and won the coveted LIV Golf membership in a play-off.

At the end of the tournament, Kieran Vincent was excited to be able to play for LIV Golf next season. He also said he was happy to play with his brother Scott.

This is what he said (via LIV Golf news service):

"It's going to be awesome... Obviously excited to play with my brother next year, it's going to be awesome.

I don't think the tears are doing it justice [to the emotional moment]. Watching my brother the whole year, seeing how life changing it can be, I just hope that this kind of propels to a whole new level. Obviously, going on a tour where yo can learn so much from so many cool guys, obviously having Jon Rahm just recently signed, it really doesn't get much better than that."

Kieran Vincent's brother Scott has played LIV Golf since the inaugural season, although he became a permanent member in the 2023 season after winning the 2022 International Series.

Scott Vincent played with the IronHeads GC in 2023 and finished 22nd in the individual standings. In doing so, he secured his stay on the circuit in 2024.

A look at Kieran Vincent's performance at the LIV Golf Promotions Event

Kieran Vincent did not play the first round of the LIV Golf Promotions Event as he finished fourth in the International Series. That seeded him directly into the second day.

Vincent performed well and finished T6 with a score of -5, three strokes off the transitional leader. The best of the weekend for him came in the third and decisive round, which was played over 36 holes and with all players starting with a reset score.

After the first 18 holes on Sunday, Vincent was once again runner-up, securing his ticket to LIV Golf. However, the remaining 18 holes changed the picture slightly.

Vincent remained in second place, just one stroke behind the winner Kalle Samooja, but tied with Laurie Canter and Jinichiro Kozuma. As only two spots remained available, it was necessary to play a play-off round that was extended to two holes, with Canter finishing outside the top 3.

Samooja, Vincent and Kozuma join 2023 International Series winner Andy Ogletree to fill the four LIV Golf vacancies after the end of the season. All will sign a LIV Golf contract and eventually be recruited by one of the teams with vacancies on their roster.