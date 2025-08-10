"It’s going to take a good round of golf" - Rickie Fowler faces Playoff bubble test ahead of FedEx St. Jude finale

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler made it to the first out of three FedEx Cup playoff events in the post-season lineup. However, he is in danger of not being among the top-50 players who will make it to the second event.

After his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fowler spoke about being in the playoff bubble. He acknowledged that he needs to put up a good performance in his final round to survive the test, saying,

“We'll be within hopefully decent distance where go put together another solid front nine and see if we can get ourselves in the mix for the back nine and final few holes and give ourselves a chance. But it's going to take a good round of golf. We'll focus on trying to chase our way up the board. I need to play well tomorrow to get myself into next week. We'll focus on one thing and just playing some good golf.”

Rickie Fowler noted that tournaments can be highly unpredictable. As such, his plan for his final round at TPC Southwind is to keep it as “simple” as possible. He also intends to focus on doing his best on the front nine, so that he doesn’t have to “worry” about his score when playing his last few holes.

The two-time DP World Tour winner is currently at No. 64 on the FedEx Cup playoffs and eligibility points list. According to the PGA Tour, he is projected to climb up to No. 49, depending on how he performs on Sunday.

How did Rickie Fowler perform in his third round at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Rickie Fowler kicked off the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a bogey-free round of 66 on the first day. During the second round, he shot two bogeys and three birdies to card 69.

The 36-year-old golfer fired through another bogey-free round on his third day at TPC Southwind. He started with three consecutive birdies from the second to the fourth holes on the front nine.

Rickie Fowler made even par on every other hole except the par-3 11th, which he birdied. He scored 4-under 66 in the round, bringing his total across 54 holes to 9-under 201.

When speaking on his performance in the round, Rickie Fowler revealed that ball didn't roll as he had expected in some spots. Despite that, he still tagged it as a "solid" day, saying that if he can put up a similar performance on Sunday, he might get a chance at making it to the BMW Championship.

The Murrieta native is now tied for sixth place with Ben Griffin, Chris Kirk, and Akshay Bhatia. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood is now in the lead with 14-under going into the final round.

Justin Rose is one stroke behind Fleetwood, while World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is in a solo third with 12-under.

