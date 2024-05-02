"It's just simplifying stuff": When Will Zalatoris detailed how his swing technique evolved after undergoing back surgery

Will Zalatoris announced on Instagram that he won't be playing in the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Tuesday, April 30. Zalatoris explained that it was a precautionary measure after a flare-up in his back injury.

The back injury isn't new for Will Zalatoris. He has faced several setbacks because of it in the last couple of years. A major roadblock to his golfing career happened last year when he had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters just before tee time.

A few days later, Zalatoris underwent a microdiscectomy surgery. He couldn't play golf for the rest of the season. He returned to the golf course after a long hiatus at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas at the end of November. His golf has gone through a lot of changes since then. One of the major changes is his swing technique.

During the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Will Zalatoris had revealed that he reassessed his swing after the back surgery. He talked about his evolved swing, saying (via Golf Channel):

"But it was more of not changing who I am as a golfer and my golf swing but just refining things to where they're a little bit more simple. And so I always had a big reverse C in my golf swing."

Zalatoris had then talked about how he amended a "big reverse C" in his swing and made it more rotational and horizontal, rather than up and down. He further added:

"And it's just simplifying stuff it's not changing moves, it's not changing what I'm doing it's just I think it through left heel off the ground with a bunch of side bend that just does not add up to feeling very good on your back." (November 2023)

Zalatoris also consulted Tiger Woods, who had undergone the same surgery during the 2023 Nexus Cup, resulting in both having the same surgeon.

Further, Will Zalatoris credited his coach, Troy Denton, who helped him improve his swing. The former World No. 7 focused on keeping the left heel on the ground during strokes and reducing side bend to alleviate stress on his back.

Zalatoris also disclosed that while lifting the left heel drives the ball further, keeping the heel on the ground has helped him drive the ball straighter, which could help him hit the fairways, an area where he has usually struggled.

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The World No. 30, Will Zalatoris was leading the power rankings at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. However, Zalatoris' announced on his Instagram story that he won't be competing in the tournament.

"I am frustrated to miss a tournament I've enjoyed going to since I was nine years old," Zalatoris said. "The Nelson and the Salesmanship Club have been so great to me my entire playing career and I hope to win Mr. Nelson’s trophy someday."

Zalatoris expressed disappointment that the flare-up happened during one of his favorite weeks but also acknowledged its likelihood upon his return to golf last year. He further wrote:

"My back needs some rest and recovery. I am ahead of schedule according to my doctors but unfortunately the first six months back are the most important for the long term health of my back. I need to be prudent to make sure I don't miss a big chunk of time again."

Zalatoris made his debut at the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson in 2016 at the age of 19. He was a student at Wake Forest University at the time and had failed to make the cut. He has made four appearances in the tournament, with his best result in 2021 being a T17 finish.

The 2024 season has been a mixed bag for Will Zalatoris. Given his stature, he has only made the cut in seven of the 10 tournaments he has played so far. He has had three top-10 finishes with T2 at The Genesis Invitational. Last month, he finished T9 at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club.

Will Zalatoris' performances in the 2024 season are as follows:

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT

The American Express: T34

Farmers Insurance Open: T13

The Genesis Invitational: T2

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T4

The Players Championship: CUT

Texas Children's Houston Open: T74

Masters Tournament: T9

RBC Heritage: T44

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT