“It’s scary”: Tiger Woods’ “horrible” TGL fiasco triggers golf insiders to decode his injury

Tiger Woods' performance in the recent TGL event had golf insiders concerned about the legendary golfer's health. The Fore Play Golf podcast crew's Trent and Riggs, had a conversation about the topic.

On their episode 741, the Barstool Sports media crew pointed out a few clues from Woods' performance yesterday. The 82-time PGA Tour winner and his team went 3-10 against New York Golf Club on Tuesday at the SoFi Center. Riggs was talking about Woods' performance against Cameron Young's team:

Riggs: "He hit some horrible shots today too, that I just did not see coming. Like even in the other TGL stuff even if they didn't win or he hit it long... at least he flushed it he was driving it great, even the way he moved when he was with us, you're like he's moving good."

"He's swinging good, it's just might be walking up and down hills but yeah that there a couple things I'd love seeing from a pure physical health standpoint from Mr Woods."

Trent weighed in on Tiger Woods' probable health issues that might have popped up during the TGL match.

Trent- "There are a couple of times I got that pit in my stomach of like all right let's make sure this guy gets out of here 100% because he didn't. I mean he didn't look 100% at times. But then there were times where he would hit good shots."

"...maybe he was getting more loose more stretched out it felt as the match progressed he got more comfortable and he there was less wincing there were a couple times early on where I was like holy sh*t what, is he going to finish this match?"

Although Tiger Woods' fitness was a topic here, the PGA Tour legend did not appear to suffer an injury during the TGL match. He underwent back surgery last September, and has been on the road to recovery since. Although he has been featuring regularly on TGL with his team Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Tiger Woods faced hilarious TGL moment

Tiger Woods played his third TGL match with Jupiter Links GC teammates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim. Woods & Co. locked horns with Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rickie Fowler's New York GC. The TGL crowd got a good laugh from Woods' antics on the par-4 13th hole.

Since the hole was 199 yards, Woods' longtime friend Rob McNamara told him that it was "99" (as in 199). As a result, the founder of Sun Day Red hit a pitching wedge that fell 100 yards short of the pin. Woods' hilarious stunt had his Jupiter Links GC teammates roaring with laughter. He later spoke to ESPN about the mistake (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened. I just screwed up. That was embarrassing."

Tiger Woods lost that hole to Cameron Young, but he had a singles victory against him on the 10th hole. Woods birdied the par-5 Sterling to put a point on the board for his team. After Jupiter dropped the hammer on the par-5 9th, Kim made a 12-foot birdie.

