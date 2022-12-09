“It’s a shame” – Pro golfers react to LIV CEO Greg Norman not attending QBE Shootout

Greg Norman will have to miss the 2022 QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Course due to his involvement with the tumultuous LIV Golf Series.

Earlier this week, tournament director Rob Hartman said it was a collaborative decision, while the former golfer said he was "asked not to attend" the Championship.

QBE Shootout, also known as the Shark Shootout, is named after Greg Norman. It will be played on a golf course designed by Norman, who was also the tournament founder. Everything involved in the Championship is a reminder of Greg Norman; who unfortunately was wiped out from the event.

Speaking about the same, golfer Steve Stricker said:

"To not have him around is kind of a weird deal. But understand the situation it has come down to and how polarized some of these entities are against each other."

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been in the headlines since the newest form series announced its inaugural. The ugly fight between the two tournaments has messed up the relationship between the golfers playing for the two series.

Matt Kuchar came forward to support Greg Norman and said:

"It's a shame."

He continued:

"what he started is great. I think his legacy will continue on. I think people will remember Greg is the one who started this."

Matt also said that the division between PGA and LIV is sometimes messy. As quoted by Golf Week, he said:

"You kind of understood what was going to happen and the separation. It's been a bit messy at times, the division between the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. You've got a couple of stubborn sides that are being stubborn."

"I have been asked not to attend"- Greg Norman on social media

The LIV Golf Series made headlines all summer after the PGA Tour suspended golfers who joined the rival series.

Earlier in September, Greg Norman explained on his social media account that he would not attend the QBE Shootout. He wrote:

"I have been asked not to attend. Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans, and broadcasters alike.”

The LIV Golf CEO went on to say:

“Finally, giving players their rights as independent contractors and the evolution and innovation of the professional golf product has been needed for decades.”

Lexi Thompson also supported Greg Norman and said:

"I didn’t really know what to expect. It’s been kind of a whirlwind with what’s happened and what’s going on. I knew the tournament would do great things with (Norman) or without him. Greg’s great. He’s done amazing things for the game of golf. It’s definitely a little bit different.”

The QBE shootout is scheduled for December 9, Friday, at 9:45 am. Twelve teams will participate to win the prize money of $950,000 from the purse of $3.8 million. Lexi Thompson is one of the two women who is slated to play in the game, along with Nelly Korda.

