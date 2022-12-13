What is the most important thing in a golfer’s bag? According to Tiger Woods, it’s the golf ball.

The average golfer has a number of things in their bag, ranging from pencils and tees to rangefinders and snacks. However, Tiger Woods thinks that the golf ball is the most important item in a golfer’s bag.

The ace golfer was speaking on the newly launched Another Golf Podcast when he made the statement. Explaining the answer, Woods said that he got to it by using a simple method of deduction.

The 15-time major winner said that the ball was the only thing a golfer used “on absolutely every shot” and said:

“It’s the golf ball because it’s something you use on absolutely every shot.”

Speaking to hosts Adam Rehberg and Emilia Migliaccio during his guest appearance on the podcast from Bridgestone, Woods went on to explain:

“The ball testing, that’s what people don’t realize. It’s something you use on every shot, okay? What is the most important thing in your golf bag? It’s the golf ball because it’s something you use on absolutely every shot.”

Tiger Woods lets in on his ball-testing game

Tiger Woods went on to explain that he enjoyed the ball-testing process. Further explaining his game, Woods said:

“My philosophy — you know from working with me… I start from the green back. Why do I do that? That’s how I started the game. I started with putting, chipping, wedging irons, fairway woods, driver. That’s how my dad taught me how to play the game.

“When I take time off, what do I do? I start off putting that day, then chipping in the afternoon, the next day with short irons, then long irons and eventually its woods. But I still start near the green.”

Tiger Woods, who is a notorious grinder, also admitted to not loving club testing. He lauded the process while also giving reasons for his personal stance and continued:

“As you know, I like to hear a certain sound. I don’t like that clicky sound. It drives me nuts… Audibly, I’ve been in the same range from 2000 to now, it’s in the same range audibly.

“The same thing with the golf ball — I still want to be able to curve it. I’ve always played the spinniest ball on Tour because I grew up in that era [with] balata golf balls.”

Woods added:

“I’ve been able to take stuff off a golf ball. I’m not good at putting spin on a golf ball. I’ve never been good at, but I can take spin off it really well. Like Fred [Couples]. I can hit those little shots. It’s the putting big spin on the golf ball that I’m not good at.”

It is pertinent to note that the revelations from Tiger Woods come as a surprise as the golfer made a career by not letting people in on his secrets. The 46-year-old however, seemed open while talking about his game on the podcast.

Woods is expected to return to the golf field this week with the 2022 PNC Championship. The ace golfer is set to play alongside his son Charlie. This comes only days after he pulled out of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas due to a foot injury.

