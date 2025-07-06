"It's been a while" - Resurgent Max Homa eager to 'feel butterflies' ahead of John Deere Classic 2025 showdown

For the first time in months, Max Homa is among the top contenders to win a PGA Tour title at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Ahead of his final round, he acknowledged that it’s been a while and he’s excited to have a shot at winning after having an otherwise “boring” season.

Ad

Homa is heading into his final round at TPC Deere Run tied for second place and is just one stroke off the lead. In a post-round interview, the Burbank-born golfer was asked to share how it feels to get a chance at winning his seventh PGA Tour title. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, just fun. Golf has just been very boring for me this year. I haven't had a whole lot of stress, and you want to be stressed out. So I look forward to the butterflies in the morning; I look forward to the first tee shot. It's just nice to get to feel that again. It's been a while.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unlike others, Max Homa doesn’t measure his progress using results. Regardless of how the final round showdown ends up for him, he intends to learn what he can from his performance at TPC Deere Run. He also plans to use it to improve his game going forward, adding:

“Whether we play great or whether we play terrible tomorrow, I think taking what we've been doing this week and using that to go forward, I have a long career, so I plan to be in this position a lot more. Yeah, it would be lovely to win, but that's not exactly on my mind at the moment.”

Ad

Homa has made 17 PGA Tour starts this season, and the only time he was in contention for the title was at the Masters Tournament in Augusta. He tied for 12th position in the major tournament, finishing seven strokes behind the lead.

Should Max Homa claim the victory at the John Deere Classic tomorrow, it will mark his first PGA Tour victory since he won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.

How did Max Homa perform in his third round at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

Max Homa headed into moving day at TPC Deere Run tied for second place. He went bogey-free on the front nine and shot his first birdie of the day on the par-5 second hole.

Ad

On the back nine, Homa shot one bogey and three birdies to card a 3-under 68. This brought his total score after 54 holes to 14-under 199. He is still tied for second place with Emiliano Grillo, Brian Campbell, and David Lipsky.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Davis Thompson has maintained his lead with a 15-under 198. Last year, he won the tournament with a 28-under 256, four strokes ahead of the runners-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More