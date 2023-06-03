“It was terrible, but I still took it” – Memorial Tournament contender David Lipsky shares shocking story about drinking 'snake liquor'

David Lipsky, a professional golfer who is presently competing in the Memorial Tournament, has shared an odd anecdote about his daring attitude. Lipsky, known for his boldness on and off the golf course, recalled a remarkable experience with "snake liquor."

Following a good second-round 69 that tied Lipsky for third place with Patrick Cantlay, the 34-year-old golfer opened up to the media about his experiences as a tour professional. Lipsky, who has played on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, and Asian Tour, likes sampling food from other cultures.

Lipsky, who hails from a multi-ethnic family and comes from a restaurant family, explained how his upbringing influences his choices when it comes to trying new things.

"I'm from a multi-ethnic background. My whole family's in the restaurant business," said Lipsky when asked about his food adventures. "I think that leads a lot to why I make the choices I do. I don't shy away from too much. There are a few things, but no, not too much."

Lipsky then described a particularly noteworthy encounter he had while in Vietnam.

"I remember playing in Vietnam and I had snake liquor from a restaurant," he said. "There's a snake at the bottom of this barrel and that was it. They were distilling some alcohol and the owner gave us a couple of shots. It was terrible. But I still took it."

While Lipsky's bravery in trying the snake liquor demonstrated his adventurous attitude, the flavor did not live up to his expectations. Nonetheless, his openness to accept new experiences reflects his open-minded attitude on and off the golf course.

David Lipsky tied for third position after Round 2

Professional golfer David Lipsky is tied for third position after Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament, thanks to a strong performance. Lipsky has shown his talent and consistency on the difficult Muirfield Village course with scores of 69 and 69 in the first two rounds.

Lipsky, along with fellow American Patrick Cantlay, is only two strokes behind tournament leader Justin Suh. Lipsky's impressive performance makes him as a genuine contender for the crown as the tournament unfolds.

Mark Hubbard 69-70—139 (-5) The MemorialSecond-Round Leaderboard Justin Suh 70-66—136 (-8)Hideki Matsuyama 72-65—137 (-7) David Lipsky 69-69—138 (-6) Patrick Cantlay 71-67—138 (-6) Si Woo Kim 71-68—139 (-5) Mark Hubbard 69-70—139 (-5)

Golf fans are looking forward to the remaining rounds to see if Lipsky can maintain his pace and finish well at the famous Memorial Tournament.

Overall career of David Lipsky

David Lipsky, a 34-year-old American golfer, began his professional career in 2011 with high hopes. He has competed in a total of 68 PGA Tour tournaments throughout his career, but victory has eluded him so far.

Despite this, Lipsky's perseverance and talent have come through on other tours such as the Asian Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour. David Lipsky is determined and hopeful that this year will be the turning point in his quest for a championship title when he competes in the Memorial Tournament.

