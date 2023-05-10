“This is going to be horrible” – Fans react to Barstool Sports becoming the Korn Ferry Tour’s official broadcast partner 

The Korn Ferry Tour has announced that Barstool Sports will broadcast their NV5 Invitational, which will take place from July 27 through July 30. The tournament is sponsored by Old National Bank and will be shown live on Barstool.tv from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET.

The competition will be hosted by Riggs, Trent, and Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports. In response to the new agreement, Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“While our mission is based in identifying, preparing and transitioning the next generation of PGA TOUR stars, we at the Korn Ferry Tour have made it a priority to engage and grow our fanbase while providing added exposure to our membership and Tour, and this partnership with Fore Play is another significant step toward that goal."

He went on to say:

“We are thrilled to announce this new opportunity and are confident it will prove beneficial for both the Korn Ferry Tour and Fore Play. This would not have been possible without the support from our title sponsor, NV5; our presenting sponsor, Old National Bank; our host organization, the Western Golf Association; and our umbrella sponsor, Korn Ferry. We cannot wait for what will be a thrilling week in July at The Glen Club.”

The Korn Ferry Tour shared the news on their official Twitter account with a caption saying:

"@barstoolsports will be the official broadcast partner of the 2023 @NV5Invite presented by Old National Bank this July."

Fans jumped into the comments section and wrote:

"oh this is going to be horrible."

While some were happy with the deal.

"Looking forward to watching."

"Love it! Great idea & partnership."

"Exciting news!"

It is pertinent to note that the Korn Ferry Tour and Barstool Sports will also come together to promote the event besides its live coverage.

"Barstool Sports is honored" - Riggs on hosting the Korn Ferry Tour event

Barstool Sports will be streaming this type of event for the first time. They will be in charge of creative direction, while PGA Tour Entertainment will supply them with equipment, personnel, and other items.

Riggs, the ForePlay co-host who will also host the Korn Ferry Tour event, spoke about the new agreement. He said that Barstool Sports is honored to broadcast the Korn Ferry Tour event. He also appreciated the golfers playing in the event.

According to Riggs, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“The Korn Ferry Tour features many, many fascinating stories and incredible people. Week in and week out the Korn Ferry Tour players are literally playing for their careers, and Barstool Sports is honored, excited and admittedly a bit nervous to broadcast this high-stakes, world-class golf."

"We are putting our very best effort into providing a professional, unique and entertaining broadcast highlighting the players," he added. "We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR in this next step; we hope this is the first of many."

The NV5 invitational, presented by Old National Bank, would be in its fifth year. The competition began in 2019, with Scottie Scheffler taking first place. Past winners include Cameron Smith, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, who now plays for LIV Golf.

