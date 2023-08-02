J.T. Poston and Russell Henley top PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is approaching thick and fast. The North Carolina event marks the end of the PGA Tour 2022-23 season. It is one of the non-elevated events on the Tour and will commence on Thursday, August 3.

A total of 156 players are scheduled to tee off this Thursday at the Sedgefield Country Club.

The World No. 20 Sam Burns is the highest-ranked golfer from the Official World Golf Rankings, however, he doesn't top the PGA Tour's power rankings. 3M Open 2023 tied runner-up J.T. Poston is leading the latest power rankings.

Top 7 golfers in the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Before every tournament, the American golf circuit's official website release power rankings, and they have released it too for the last event of the season. Akshay Bhatia, the 2023 Barracuda Championship winner, also features in the list.

However, here we look into the top 7 golfers in the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

#7 Sungjae Im

The 36th-ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings will be looking for redemption in the last event of the PGA Tour season. After missing the cut in the 3M Open 2023, Im will look for a better finish at the Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Sungjae Im at the 3M Open 2023 (via Getty Images)

After eight top-10 finishes in his 26 starts, Im will be keen to win and end the season on a high.

#6 Byeong Hun An

The 31-year-old South Korean professional golfer started his 2022-23 season with a solid T4 finish at the Fortinet Championship. However, he lost his form and eventually ended with just two more top 10 finishes.

Byeong Hun An will be hopeful for a solid finish in the 2023 Wyndham Championship and to solidify his spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs (he is currently in the 52nd position).

#5 Alex Smalley

For the 26-year-old American golfer, the upcoming event at the Sedgefield Country Club will be top on his list. His 2022-23 season has been a decent one with four top 10 finishes.

Despite playing on the tour for the last three years, Alex Smalley will be looking for his first PGA Tour title.

#4 Si Woo Kim

The Sony Open 2023 winner will be looking for his second title win of the season in the last PGA Tour event. This year has had five top 10 finishes in 23 starts, although, he missed the cut in five events too.

Si Woo Kim with the Sony Open trophy, 2023 (via Getty Images)

Interestingly, his first win on the Tour came in the Wyndham Championship back in 2017.

#3 Denny McCarthy

The 30-year-old Maryland-born golfer is still searching for his first PGA Tour title. He will be looking for one at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. His stats in five events, except the Open Championship, is the major reason why he stands in this spot.

It looks like Denny McCarthy is almost close to his first victory on the American golf circuit.

#2 Russell Henley

The four-time PGA Tour title winner is set to compete in the last event of the season after skipping last week's 3M Open 2023. However, he occupies second spot in the power rankings because of the top 10 finishes in the last three appearances in the same event.

#1 J.T. Poston

The winner of the 2019 edition of the Wyndham Championship leads the PGA Tour power rankings for this year's event in North Carolina. The 30-year-old American finished tied runner-up in the recently concluded 3M Open 2023.

J.T. Poston at the 3M Open 2023 (via Getty Images)

His form in the last four events is the reason behind him leading the list. Poston has finished in Top-10 thrice in the last four events he competed in.