Jason Day gives crucial back injury update ahead of John Deere Classic 2024

Jason Day, the 13-time PGA Tour winner, is gearing up to tee off at the 2024 John Deere Classic. The 53rd edition of the event will be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from July 4 to 7.

The former World No.1 has been plagued with back injuries since 2015. His OWG Ranking fell all the way down to No. 175 at the end of 2022. He had a decent 2023 season and won the AT&T Byron Nelson last year.

In the pre-tournament press conference at this week's tournament, Jason Day provided a crucial back injury update. Asked if he had to nurse his back and adjust his schedule accordingly, Day said (via Ten Golf):

"Not anymore. I used to but not anymore. I feel like I've worked my way out of it, touch wood. So, I feel good. Like I said, like a couple years ago, I know Clair Peterson was retiring as tournament director and I wanted to do a nice thing and come back and support him." [07:58]

In 2022, Day had to withdraw from the John Deere Classic because of a back injury. Clair Peterson was the tournament director of the John Deere Classic for twenty years from 2002 to 2022. Day further said about the missing that tournament:

"And obviously, unfortunately my back went out on Wednesday and I couldn't play. But it's nice to be able to be here talking about my back in a healthy way and in a positive note instead of a negative note."

Jason Day will tee off at 1:49 PM EDT on Thursday, June 4 with Lucas Glover and Sepp Straka.

Jason Day says that he needs "a little bit of spark" for the rest of the 2024 season

In the pre-tournament press conference before the 2024 John Deere Classic, Jason Day also talked about finding his form like he had at the beginning of the year.

Day started the season with a T10 finish at the Sentry, then finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T9 at the Genesis Invitational. He said (via PGA Tour):

"Yeah, I think I need a little bit of spark. Try and get something going here. Obviously, we're coming into the heavy part of our season, I think we only got like seven tournaments left for the year. So, guys that are looking on the FedEx, it's kind of crunch time for them."

Jason Day's best finish this year, a T4, came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He comes to the John Deere Classic after a T44 finish at the Travelers Championship.

Here's a look at Jason Day's performance in 2024 so far:

The Sentry: T10 (65-69-67-67, 268, -24)

The American Express: T34 (68-66-68-68, 270, -18)

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut (74-71, 145, +1)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6 (69-71-63, 203, -13)

The Genesis Invitational: 9 (65-69-69-72, 275, -9)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T36 (70-74-73-73, 290, +2)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T35 (67-71-72-72, 282, -6)

Texas Children's Houston Open: Missed Cut (72-70, 142, +2)

Masters Tournament: T30 (75-73-76-69, 293, +5)

RBC Heritage: T18 (68-69-72-66, 275, -9)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T59 (66-70-71-68, 275, -9)

Wells Fargo Championship: T4 (68-67-73-70, 278, -6)

PGA Championship: T43 (71-67-69-71, 278, -6)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T33 (73-75-69-77, 294, +6)

U.S. Open: Missed Cut (71-77, 148, +8)

Travelers Championship: T44 (71-70-64-69, 274, -6)

