Jason Day jokes about alternate career after experiencing the "craziest weather pattern" at The Open

Jason Day scored 2-over par 73 to begin his campaign at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Thursday, July 17. Weather played a big role on the opening day at the last major of the 2025 season. After his round, Day talked about the weather conditions and joked about him being a weatherman at Dunluce Course.

The Australian made two birdies and four bogeys as he saw his play interrupted by 'craziest weather'. The PGA Tour shared an X post on July 17, highlighting Day's words. Day said:

"CRAZIEST WEATHER PATTERN IVE EVER EXPERIENCED IN MY LIFE. I'D LOVE TO BE A WEATHERMAN HERE. YOU JUST GET IT WRONG ALL THE TIME."

The former World No. 1 golfer also drew attention for his outfit as he wore a grey and black plaid Malbon Golf zip-up jacket with a high collar. The PGA Tour captioned the post as:

“Crazier patterns this week at Portrush … The weather or @JDayGolf’s clothes?”

Earlier in the week, Day wore a Malbon 'King of Spades' sweater, priced at $435, triggering a mixed reaction from the fans. Some praised his fashion; others compared the sweater to a casino rug or Christmas knitwear. This isn’t the first time Day has made headlines for his attire.

At the 2024 Masters, he wore a sleeveless Malbon vest that Augusta officials asked him to remove. That vest was later auctioned for $18,000, with the proceeds going to his Brighter Days Foundation. Day signed with Malbon in 2024 after ending his partnership with Nike.

Apart from turning heads with his outfit at the Royal Portrush, Jason Day shared a moment with a young fan before entering the 2025 Open Championship.

Jason Day shares a sweet moment with a young fan at The Open

Jason Day is back in action at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he has already completed his first round. Before stepping into competition mode, the 37-year-old golfer took time out for a heartwarming moment with a young fan on the course.

During his practice rounds earlier this week, Day signed an Open Championship flag for a child and posed for a photo with him. The fan’s father later shared the image on his Instagram story with a caption:

“What a day.”

A screenshot of Jason Day's Instagram story - Image via Instagram@jasondayofficial

The one-time major winner is making his 14th PGA Tour start of the season. So far, Day has not recorded a win but has four top 10 finishes this year. A victory at Royal Portrush would mark his first title of the season and his second career major.

Since turning professional in 2006, Jason Day has collected 13 PGA Tour victories. His only major title came in 2015, when he won the PGA Championship with a score of 20-under 268. Day has never won The Open, though he came close in 2023 with a tied-second finish.

