Jason Day pens an emotional message for Lydia Ko as the Kiwi writes heartfelt letter to her 15-year-old self

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:22 GMT
Lydia Ko and Jason Day
Lydia Ko and Jason Day (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Lydia Ko is a world-renowned golfer, a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame, and the reigning Olympic champion. The Kiwi golfer has been one of the most outstanding golfers of all time, and she recently wrote an interesting note to her 15-year-old self. It was a pretty deep message that even made fellow Australian golfer Jason Day get emotional.

Jason Day even posted Lydia Ko's message on his Instagram. In the reel, Ko read the letter, which stated:

"Dear 15-year-old Lydia, so much is about to happen. Wonderful things and hard things. You will learn and grow as a person from all of them. You will lose track of all the firsts and the "youngest evers" you set. Never take a single day, a single moment, for granted. The truest axiom of golf is this: No matter how you are playing, it will change. Just as quickly as the game can slip away, with hard work and self-belief, it can come back. The decisions you make are yours. Own them."
In the caption of his reel, Jason Day revealed how much he has admired Lydia Ko's successful career. He has played alongside her and said he is proud to have witnessed all of the highs and lows of Lydia Ko. The caption read:

"What an amazing run it’s been @lydsko 👏🏽 I’ve enjoyed every moment watching your career from the start and playing alongside you in the @grantthorntonusa Can’t wait to see many more things you accomplish down the road! #rolexfamily #reachforthecrown."
Ko is enjoying another successful season this year with one win and two top ten finishes so far. She stood tall at the HSBC Women's World Championship with a total score of 13-under par but missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship in her last competitive game.

Lydia Ko and Jason Day are set to take part in the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

The Grant Thornton Invitational is a co-sanctioned mixed-team golf competition featuring 32 golfers, 16 from the PGA and 16 from the LPGA. Lydia Ko and Jason Day compete in the event, and they even won the 2023 edition.

The tournament will feature three distinct rounds: scramble, foursomes / alternate shot, and modified four-ball. Talking about the 2024 edition of the tournament, Patty Tavatanakit (LPGA) and Jake Knapp (PGA) emerged victorious. They finished the tournament with a total score of 189, which was 27 strokes under par.

Aside from Ko and Day, Tony Finau and Lilia Vu are the only other teams confirmed for the 2025 edition of the tournament so far, according to the tournament's official website.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

