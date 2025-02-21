Jason Day reveals LIV Golf gave him an 'easy out' when they didn't offer him a contract

Former World No. 1 Jason Day had been plagued with injuries for several years. However, his injury history saved him from a difficult decision.

When LIV Golf was created in 2022, many notable names, including Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka, defected to the controversial series. At the time, Jason Day's agent informed him that he was going to "chat" with LIV Golf to explore the "business sense."

Although Day admittedly didn't intend to join the Saudi-backed circuit, he didn't even have to consider that option. According to him, LIV Golf rejected him due to his history of injuries. The league not offering him a contract actually gave him an "easy out."

The Australian golfer discussed it on the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast (via bunkered.co.in).

"I remember my agent coming to me and saying, 'Hey, I’m going to have a chat with LIV because obviously he had players over there as well,'" he said.

Day's agent told him he didn't have to be involved in the talks, which the golfer preferred.

"And for me, they gave me a pretty easy out. Like, I was never intending to go across there anyways and that was never my intention," he said.

"But my agent has to go out and try and find the best deals or potential sponsors, you know, whatever business you can potentially get and that was his job. And obviously they came back and said, 'No, he’s injured too much,'" Day added.

Jason Day has battled with chronic lower back issues and vertigo. He even considered an early retirement at one point. After enduring a five-year winless run, he finally ended his title drought at the Bryon Nelson in 2023.

"I’m just very, very happy that I stayed" - Jason Day on playing on the PGA Tour

Jason Day (Source: Getty)

While talking on the 'Beyond the Clubhouse' podcast, Jason Day said he understood LIV Golf's decision not to offer him a contract.

LIV Golf is known for offering lucrative signing amounts. In 2022, Phil Mickelson reportedly received a $200 million signing fee while Bryson DeChambeau was paid $125 million. Jason Day said he probably would have felt "torn" had LIV Golf offered him a "significant number".

But the rejection came as a blessing for Day as he said on the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast (via bunkered.co.in):

"I’m glad that they were like, no, we’re not going to even throw a number at him because of these injuries. And like I said before, I was very happy on the PGA Tour. Like, I didn’t need the money at all."

He added how "happy" he was to play on the PGA Tour.

"I’m just very, very happy that I stayed because the more and more I thought about once you start chasing money and everything like that. I thought about what golf does for me and how that kind of sits in alignment in my life and how much it gives me purpose," Day added.

Day was last seen at the Genesis Invitational where he placed T50. He carded a total score of six-over.

