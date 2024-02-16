Jason Day talks about breaking into the Top 20 rankings after major injury struggles last season 

Jason Day got off to a great start at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. With a first round of 65, he is tied for second place, just one stroke behind leader Patrick Cantlay. The Australian aims to maintain his strong performances in Riviera, building on the recent success that has propelled him into the Top 20 of the world rankings.

At the end of his first round of the Genesis Invitational, Day offered the usual statements to the press. When asked by a reporter, the Australian reflected on the injuries that have affected him in the past and how he did not give up in the face of these challenges.

This was part of what Jason Day had to say about it (via the PGA Tour news service):

"I think it would have been disappointing for me to go out the way if it did go out that way. To know that it was just an injury and what if... or what could have happened."

"Being, you know, 172nd or something like that in the world rankings last year and finally getting back inside the Top 20 is a good step in the right direction, knowing that I'm doing the right things."

"It would have been thoroughly disappointing to sit there and go 'Oh man...' I felt like I've got more in the gas, and that's kind of why I didn't quit on my body. It just took some time, and it's nice to be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and going through that process and that journey, but getting on the other side of it now is even better," he continued.

A look into Jason Day's path in the world ranking

Jason Day reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in 2016, but after 2019 he began to suffer from back injuries that caused him to regress noticeably.

Day was ranked 175th in the OWGR after the 2022 Fortinet Championship. However, from that moment, he started a recovery process that took him to the Top 100 after the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

The Australian continued to climb progressively and steadily in the world rankings. After the 2023 Genesis Invitational, he was already in the Top 50 and finally reached the Top 20 after winning the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. Since then he has remained inside the Top 30, reaching the 18th spot after The Sentry 2024. He is currently ranked 19th.

Day played the first day of The Genesis Invitational bogey-free and with six birdies. He even birdied the famed 10th hole at Riviera, one of the most difficult holes on the PGA Tour.

The Australian enjoyed a very complete game, with the second-best stroke gained total in the field (5,171).