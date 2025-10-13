Jeeno Thitikul hints at LPGA Tour improvement due to the league's new streak

The LPGA Tour’s streak of 26 different winners in 25 events ended when world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul won the Buick LPGA Shanghai. She secured the victory on the fifth playoff hole, demonstrating her composure and skill under pressure.

Thitikul’s win made her the first player this season to capture more than one LPGA title, ending the run of unpredictable results that had defined the tour in recent months. Following her victory, during the post-round press conference, she was asked about the high number of winners on the Tour and her thoughts on the competitive nature of the season. To which, she said:

"Yeah, I think it's because of like I said, we just had more talented players, and then I feel like I do -- I did came close for a couple time this year, but I feel like every week it's going to be only one player that can be outstanding and then just some, you know, some dramatic finish for each tournament."

Jeeno Thitikul said she believed it was a good sign for the LPGA Tour. She explained that it showed how strong the field had become and how much tougher it was to win, even once. She added:

"And be able to win again, I mean, for me, for the multiple for this year, which is just like really amazing."

Jeeno Thitikul also shared that her last tournament had left her with some doubts, but standing there and winning again after that difficult week felt incredible. She said she couldn’t explain it or write her story alone, and that everything that had happened in her career had a purpose. As a result, she felt she had nothing left to fear.

Jeeno Thitikul makes a comeback at the 2025 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Jeeno Thitikul became the first player this season to claim two wins on the LPGA Tour after a thrilling finish at the Buick LPGA Shanghai. She started the day four shots behind with just five holes remaining, but made three birdies and an eagle to catch up with Minami Katsu, finishing the round with a 63 and tying at 24 under for the tournament. Katsu also played well, posting a bogey-free 65 in the final round.

The playoff was intense, with both players making pars over the first four extra holes. On the fifth playoff hole, Thitikul hit a precise approach to three feet on the 10th hole and sank the putt to secure her sixth career victory. This triumph came just a month after she four-putted the final hole at the Kroger Queen City Championship, losing by a single stroke to Charley Hull.

The win marked Thitikul’s first as the World No. 1 and extended her streak to four consecutive top-10 finishes. It was a season that had tested her in multiple playoffs against strong fields, and this victory highlighted her ability to perform under pressure and close out tournaments when it mattered most.

