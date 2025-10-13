Jeeno Thitikul shares the mantra that helped her clinch the trophy at Buick LPGA Shanghai

Jeeno Thitikul pulled off a stunning comeback to win the LPGA Shanghai, overcoming a four-shot deficit with five holes left to force a playoff with Minami Katsu. She then sealed victory with a brilliant shot on the fifth playoff hole, becoming the first two-time LPGA winner of the season.The Thai golfer shared the mantra that she followed on Sunday to make her comeback. After winning, at the post-round presser, she said:&quot;I just told myself that i need to earn it by myself. The winner is just only one player and I have to earn it by myself. Then when it's my time, I will want to be in that moment again and do it by myself again.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe top-ranked Thai golfer shot a 63, the best round of the day, with seven birdies and an eagle. Her total of 24-under 264 erased what looked like a safe lead for Japan’s Katsu, who started two shots ahead and stretched that to four after the 13th hole.Thitikul fought back with birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 16th, then made a stunning eagle on the 17th at Qizhong Garden Golf Club to draw level. Katsu answered with a birdie but missed another on the final hole, sending the match into a playoff.Both players made pars on the first four playoff holes, with Katsu narrowly missing two birdie chances. On the fifth, Jeeno Thitikul hit a superb approach to three feet, while Katsu’s shot fell short. Her chip nearly dropped, but Thitikul calmly holed her birdie putt to win, adding to her earlier triumph at the Mizuho Americas Open and erasing the sting of last month’s disappointment.What equipment did Jeeno Thitikul use to make her comeback at the Buick LPGA Shanghai?Jeeno Thitikul relied on a well-balanced mix of Callaway clubs and precision equipment to power her win at the LPGA Shanghai, as per Golf Australia. Off the tee, she used the Elyte Triple Diamond Driver (9°), known for its solid feel and ability to control ball flight even under pressure.For longer approach shots, Jeeno Thitikul carried the Elyte Fairway Wood (15°), which offered a smooth launch and strong distance. Her Apex UW (19°) hybrid filled the gap between her woods and irons, giving her versatility on tight fairways and long par-3s. Thitikul’s iron setup combined distance and precision with X-Forged Star Irons (4-5) for higher ball speed and X-Forged Irons (6-PW) for sharper control around the greens.Around the greens, she trusted her Opus SP Wedges (48°, 52°, 58°), which allowed her to handle everything from full shots to delicate chips and bunker plays. On the greens, her Odyssey White Hot Versa #7 Putter delivered a consistent roll and steady alignment, helping her convert key putts throughout the tournament. Completing her setup was the Chrome Tour X Golf Ball, providing the right mix of spin, distance, and feel.