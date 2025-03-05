Jena Sims dusts off 'cute for spring break' crochet outfit

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is an American actress and model with 314,000 followers on the social media platform Instagram. She recently shared a new photo showing an outfit she thinks is "cute" for spring break.

Ad

Koepka is an American professional golfer who turned pro in 2012. He formerly played on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed league LIV Golf in 2022. Koepka met Sims in 2015 and the two got married in 2022.

In her most recent Instagram story, Sims shared a picture showing off a white crochet cover-up while standing in front of a pool. She captioned it:

“Forgot I had this- so cute for spring break girlsss.”

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims is a former beauty pageant winner who still has an interest in fashion. As such, this is not the first time she has shared pictures or videos showing her fashion outfits. In the past, the 36-year-old American actress has posted several pictures and videos asking her followers about their opinions on her outfits.

Ad

Sims was also named one of the Swimsuit Rookies for Sports Illustrated in 2024. She emerged as one of the finalists after walking in the brand’s Swim Week runway show.

According to People's Magazine, Koepka and Sims went public with their relationship in 2017 and made their first red carpet-appearance together that same year at the ESPY Awards. They welcomed their only child Crew, one year after their wedding.

Jena Sims shares son’s “underrated milestone” moment on Instagram

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims’ son Crew was born on July 27, 2023. In a recent Instagram story, Sims captured a moment when Crew appeared to say the word, “dad” while watching a children's animation named Bluey. In the caption, Sims said:

Ad

“Underrated milestone: This one got me… He’s been saying ‘dad’ during that part in the Bluey theme song 🥲”

Still taken from Jena Sims Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

As expected, Sims sounded emotional and excited to have witnessed the incredible moment with her son.

Ad

Crew was born six weeks early and therefore had to stay at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) following his birth. Furthermore, he was diagnosed with the medical condition Flat Head Syndrome also known as plagiocephaly which affected his head and neck. As a result of the condition, he was required to wear a corrective helmet for about 13 months.

Over the past year, Sims has taken her followers along on the journey of Crew’s progress, regularly sharing updates about his health. In a recent post, she shared that he was in the final month of wearing the helmet.

Ad

“After 13 long months, I’m finally making my son’s last helmet design 🥹… I’m so proud of him 🥹 #plagiocephaly #torticollisbaby @docband #plagiocephalyawareness #helmetbaby #torticollisawareness”

To commemorate the moment, Sims designed an adorable graduation-themed design for Crew’s helmet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback