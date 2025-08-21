Jena Sims flaunts $19,825-worth handbag as she gives fans a peek of her "mom life"

Jena Sims has often shared with her fans about how her life as a mother has changed throughout the years. One day, she takes care of Crew all day, but then on another day, she misses him while he's at school. Interestingly, Sims recently showed her fans what her fashionable purse looks like now that she is a mother. The twist in the story is that it is a $19,825 Kelly handbag.On August 21, Jena Sims posted a picture of her handbag on her Instagram story, which was filled with various items, including a straw water bottle for kids. In the caption, the model went so far as to say that this is how her mother's life looks. The bag in the story was a Hermès Kelly 28 leather purse, which is listed on the Vestiaire Collective's official website for $19,825.The caption of this story read: &quot;Mom life.&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)Crew Sims Koepka recently turned two years old, and he has begun attending school. This was revealed by Jena Sims when she reposted an Instagram reel from Layna Finau, Tony Finau's wife. Layna asked her golf wifey buddies what they were doing in the reel. Sims, on her part, said she was playing with her dog and missing Crew.On her reel, Layna Finau pointed out that Sims had a little more love for Cove when Crew is not there. The caption read: &quot;Jena - extra loving from Cove bc she missed Crew 🥹&quot;Jena Sims explained that she was missing Crew because he was at school while reposting the reel on Instagram stories. This story's caption read: &quot;Crew was at School&quot;Talking more about this Instagram story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)Recently, Jena Sims also revealed that one of her previous products is now on track to hit the market again.Jena Sims' golf dress with LainSnow is all set to hit the market once againPGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: ImagnOn April 11, Jena Sims took a massive first step in the field of fashion design. She released a golf dress that she had fashioned herself. It had a distinctive appearance and was imprinted with a golf tee and ball. It was even revealed that the dress soon sold out after its release. Recently, it was revealed to the fans that the dress will soon be restocked by LainSnow, the brand that launched it.With a message that teased the return, they posted a video of Sims wearing the same dress. The caption said: &quot;Mood when you hear the @jenamsims collection is restocking one last time Friday, noon EST! ⛳️ immediate shipment!! #lainsnowswim #jenasimsxlainsnow&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe &quot;Jena Jupiter Dress&quot; is highly anticipated among the fans.