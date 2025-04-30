Jena Sims flaunts her $88 white tank top continuing her photo shoot theme

Fashion influencer Jena Sims has shared a new picture on Instagram. In the picture, she was captured donning a stylish white tank top and a pair of jeans.

Sims is a beauty pageant titleholder who was named Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004. She also snagged the Miss Junior National Teenager title in 2005 and the Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. A force in the fashion industry, the Georgia-born influencer is also an actress and an entrepreneur.

On Wednesday (April 30), Jena Sims shared footage from a photoshoot she had with the brand The Scout Guide Jupiter & PBG. She was styled in a fashionable white top and blue jeans for the photo session. Shortly after, the American model shared another picture where she was spotted wearing a different white top and a pair of light blue jeans. She captioned her post:

“Continuing my “jeans and a white top theme” theme today 😜”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The tank top Jena Sims wore in the picture is from the popular fashion brand Revolve and it costs $88. She paired it with a dazzling necklace from the brand Electric Picks Jewelry.

As a fashion influencer, Sims often works with beauty brands to market their products to her followers. In a recent post, she tried on over four swimsuits from different brands and asked her followers to pick their favorite.

Some brands Sims tagged in the try-on haul included Mali Beads, Duvin, Kopari Beauty and Slate Swim.

Jena Sims shared update about her “mama era”

Jena Sims is married to the popular LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka. The two first laid eyes on each other during the prestigious Masters Tournament in 2015 and got married seven years later.

In 2023, Sims gave birth to her first and only son Crew Koepka. Since becoming a mother, she has shared numerous updates on her adorable son, who will turn two in July.

In a recent post, Jena Sims shared an adorable picture of Crew with the caption:

“Heavy into mama era and I’m loving every second.”

Take a look at Sim’s post here:

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims gave birth to her son six weeks early and as a result, Crew spent the first few days of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Following his stay at the NICU, Crew was further diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome and torticollis.

To correct his condition, Sims’ son was required to wear a protective helmet for 13 months. However, in February, the professional golfer’s wife shared a happy update stating that she was proud of his progress as he no longer needed the helmet.

In the video Sims shared, she can be seen designing an adorable “grad helmet” to mark Crew’s final month of putting it on.

