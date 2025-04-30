Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims styles in white shirt and blue denim for new photoshoot

Model and influencer Jena Sims flaunted her look for her latest photoshoot on her social media page.
Sims took to her social media page to announce her recent collaboration with The Scout Guide of the Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens. Sims donned a white shirt and blue denim bottoms with a messy hair-bun look for the photoshoot with the local city guide platform. She posted a video via her Instagram story and wrote:
"BTS @tsgjupiterpbg"
The Scout Guide is a local guide platform that focuses on the city's small businesses and supports them. Over 90 TSG franchises are spread across different states and cities in the United States, to assist residents and travellers to find the best local businesses in the respective city.
Jena Sims cheekily posted about continuing her white top and denim look well after she wrapped up the photoshoot with the TSG Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens. She posted a picture of herself donning a white crop top and blue jeans. The influencer also added a link directing her fans to the crop top as she wrote:
"Continuing my "jeans and white top" theme today"
Jena Sims tested out her bikinis ahead of the summer season
As a model and fashion influencer, Sims often gives her followers a glimpse of her outfits and latest styles that she follows. Recently, she posted a video compiling all her new bikinis as she 'tested' them out before the arrival of the summer. In the video, she wrote:
"Test driving my new bikinis for the summer"
She also asked her fans to pick their favourites among the collection of swimsuits she flaunted.
The post garnered huge compliments about Sims and her bikinis, as fans chose their favourite swimsuits.
Sims also treated her fans with the bits and bobs from her photoshoot in Bermuda as a part of her collaboration with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Earlier in April, she also took her fashion expertise to the next level when she designed a golf dress for her collection on the LainSnow, a swimsuit brand.
Apart from being an admired model and social media influencer, Sims is also a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist. She founded the non-profit organization Pageant of Hope that aids and empowers children facing different kinds of challenges, be it physical or other disabilities.
In addition to this, she recently partnered with Best Buddies in Palm Beach, a non-profit organization that focuses on various aspects including family support programs and inclusive living. Jena Sims announced that she would collaborate with the retail business, BFFs and Babes and donate the entire commission to the non-profit organization of Palm Beach.