Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims styles in white shirt and blue denim for new photoshoot

Model and influencer Jena Sims flaunted her look for her latest photoshoot on her social media page.

Ad

Sims took to her social media page to announce her recent collaboration with The Scout Guide of the Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens. Sims donned a white shirt and blue denim bottoms with a messy hair-bun look for the photoshoot with the local city guide platform. She posted a video via her Instagram story and wrote:

"BTS @tsgjupiterpbg"

Jena Sims' stories on Instagram - Source- Instagram/@jenamsims

The Scout Guide is a local guide platform that focuses on the city's small businesses and supports them. Over 90 TSG franchises are spread across different states and cities in the United States, to assist residents and travellers to find the best local businesses in the respective city.

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims cheekily posted about continuing her white top and denim look well after she wrapped up the photoshoot with the TSG Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens. She posted a picture of herself donning a white crop top and blue jeans. The influencer also added a link directing her fans to the crop top as she wrote:

"Continuing my "jeans and white top" theme today"

Instagram story by Jena Sims - Source- Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims tested out her bikinis ahead of the summer season

As a model and fashion influencer, Sims often gives her followers a glimpse of her outfits and latest styles that she follows. Recently, she posted a video compiling all her new bikinis as she 'tested' them out before the arrival of the summer. In the video, she wrote:

Ad

"Test driving my new bikinis for the summer"

She also asked her fans to pick their favourites among the collection of swimsuits she flaunted.

Ad

The post garnered huge compliments about Sims and her bikinis, as fans chose their favourite swimsuits.

Sims also treated her fans with the bits and bobs from her photoshoot in Bermuda as a part of her collaboration with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Earlier in April, she also took her fashion expertise to the next level when she designed a golf dress for her collection on the LainSnow, a swimsuit brand.

Apart from being an admired model and social media influencer, Sims is also a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist. She founded the non-profit organization Pageant of Hope that aids and empowers children facing different kinds of challenges, be it physical or other disabilities.

In addition to this, she recently partnered with Best Buddies in Palm Beach, a non-profit organization that focuses on various aspects including family support programs and inclusive living. Jena Sims announced that she would collaborate with the retail business, BFFs and Babes and donate the entire commission to the non-profit organization of Palm Beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More