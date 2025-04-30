Jena Sims test drives her ‘new bikinis’ for the summer season

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, has shared a new post on Instagram. In the reel, she showed off different fashionable swimsuits in preparation for summer.

Sims got married to LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka in 2022. Sims is a popular fashion influencer, entrepreneur, actress, and philanthropist. She’s famous for her roles in popular movies and shows such as American Beach House, Entourage, and One Tree Hill.

The Georgia-born model posted a video compilation on Instagram with the caption:

“Test driving my new bikinis for the summer”

In her video, Jena Sims tried over four swimsuits from different brands and took a dive in a pool while wearing them. The American actress started with a yellow stylish apparel from the popular brand Stefania Frangista. She also wore a grey swimsuit from Slate Swim, a leopard print set from Duvin Design Co, and a black Vesey Swim set.

Vesey Swim shared a video of the model wearing the black set, with the caption:

“Our girl @jenamsims showing us how it’s done.”

Sims also gave credit to DIFF Charitable Eyewear for the sunglasses she wore while at the pool and to Marlyn Schiff Jewelry for her accessories.

Notably, the LIV Golf star's wife didn’t enjoy her time in the pool alone. She also shared adorable moments where her furry friend could be seen swimming beside her.

Jena Sims shares updates from her “shoot day”

As an entrepreneur, Jena Sims regularly partners with different fashion brands to create exciting products for her fans. In her most recent venture, the mother of one announced that she was teaming up with the retail brand BFFs & Babes to create products for mothers.

On Tuesday, April 29, Sims shared an update on Instagram revealing that she was heading to a photoshoot for Hot Mom Club. The video was captioned:

“@bffsandbabes shoot day! What’s a hot moms club without a messy mom bun”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In the video, Jena Sims can be seen wearing a stylish yellow sweatshirt while sitting in a blue vintage car. For Hot Moms Club, she revealed that she would be creating shirts, trucker hats, keychains, and several other branded items for her fans. She also stated that she will donate all her profits from the collaboration to Best Buddies in Palm Beach, a non-profit leadership development organization.

In addition to being a fashion influencer, the 36-year-old actress is also passionate about charity work. She is the founder of Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children facing challenges gain more confidence in themselves.

Jena Sims’ Pageant of Hope has worked with thousands of children in international regions such as South Africa, Malawi, and Jamaica.

Notably, Sims has received 10 national community service awards for her charity work.

