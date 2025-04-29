Jena Sims ‘feels just right’ driving vintage Ford truck at the beach

Jena Sims was recently spotted spending her day at the beach. A longtime model and an actress, Sims often takes part in photoshoot sessions in different events.

Her career began as a beauty pageant at a very young age, and over the years, Sims has cemented her multifaceted presence in the modeling industry. Last year, Jena Sims also modelled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In her latest social media update, she was seen at the beach, listening to We Got History by Mitchell Tenpenny.

Sims shared a short video on her Instagram story, where she was spotted blasting music by the country singer. While sitting in the driver's seat of her vintage custom-made peacock blue 1969 Ford Bronco, Jena Sims wrote:

"Bronco on the beach just feels right @shayebabb @kaylamakenzii"

Sims' story featuring her peacock blue Ford Bronco - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

She also followed this up with another story where she was seen driving her Bronco, and showing off her 'Hot Moms Club' keychain hanging off the ignition lock. Sims was at a photoshoot event for the brand "Bffs and Babes", a company that specialises in making handmade and customised items. Their product range includes slippers, oversized sweatshirts, hats, and bag charms.

Sims shared two photos from her photoshoot session, where she was dressed in a yellow sweatshirt. Tagging her makeup artist, Jena Sims wrote:

"@bffsandbabes shoot day! What's a hot moms club without a messy mom bun @rianemorrismua"

Sims' story on her photoshoot - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Sims has gained huge traction over the years through her modeling career, especially after getting featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition last year. She started her pageantry journey back in 2005, when she won the title of Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager.

The same year, Sims started an initiative that was aimed towards children who sre affected by illnesses or disabilities. Apart from being a social media influencer, Sims is a mother, and a philanthropist as well. She is married to LIV Golf star and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, and the couple is parents to Crew Koepka, who they welcomed to the family last year in July.

Jena Sims gives update on a heartwarming cause

Recently, Sims shared news on her Instagram profile about a charitable mission in Florida. According to Jena Sims' post, Hannah's Homes of South Florida will receive donations from Cars and Country.

Take a look at the post here:

"A tip of the cap @hannahshomesf 🤠 "Cars and Country" raised money for one of my favorite local charities - especially after becoming a mom. Hannah's Home of South Florida helps single, pregnant, homeless women and their babies overcome adversity, find hope, and learn to live victoriously. They offer vital resources, housing, and comprehensive development, including life skills, academic education, career, parenting, and healthy relationships. Residents are eligible to live there until their babies are 2 years old."

Jena Sims has been an icon of philanthropy and social causes for a long time now. She is the founder of the Pageant of Hope, an event held by her team, named Has-Been Beauty Queens. This event provides confidence and hope to children suffering from life-threatening difficulties.

From 2005, Sims and Pageant of Hope have started reaching out to those children with a mission to foster courage and embrace their inner beauty. According to their website, the charity has impacted beyond the United States of America, affecting over 3000 children in a positive way.

