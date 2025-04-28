'Millennial' Jena Sims shares throwback picture of her glamour shots

Jena Sims has been feeling a little nostalgic lately. She posted on Instagram one of her old photographs, which was actually a glamour shot. Glamour photography was quite popular in the 1980s and 1990s. Almost everyone took this type of shot, and this is what Sims also highlighted on her Instagram story.

Jena Sims shared this story on Sunday (April 27), emphasizing that everyone in the 1980s and 1990s had a glamour shot. Not only that, she also claimed that if someone is a millennial, they must have this type of a photograph somewhere. She captioned her story:

"Are you a millennial if you didn't take glamour shots"

Sims looks very young in this glamour shot, which she shared on Instagram. Here's a look at the story of Sims:

Sims' glamour shot on her IG story (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Sims is currently in Mexico City supporting her husband at the LIV Golf Tournament. Brooks Koepka got off to a strong start in the event, shooting 2 under par in the first round. Unfortunately, he couldn't maintain the same momentum and finished the tournament tied for 30th place out of 54 players. He shot a perfect par in the second round but went three over par in the final round.

Meanwhile, Jena Sims was looking after their child Crew, who was seen having a good time at the event. Sims shared an Instagram story of Crew attempting to roll his toy car. The model referred to it in her story as ground maintenance performed by Crew. Take a look at the story here:

Crew on Sims' Instagram story (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Jena Sims announces a new club that she has launched for mothers

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims is always eager to keep her fans up to date on her latest projects. She also recently posted on Instagram about the new club she created. This club will include all of the mothers who take care of themselves along with their kids and are in excellent shape. Sims referred to this club as the 'Hot Moms Club'.

This was an initiative she took to celebrate the lifestyle and fashion of motherhood. Sims posted pictures with many other mothers and captioned the post:

"Hot Moms are inclusive 💞 @bffsandbabes collab coming 🔜 and I’m donating 100% of my commissions to @bestbuddiespb. Welcome to the club 😉"

Jena Sims' club collaborates with retail brand BFFs & Babes. This brand offers a wide range of products, including keychains, trucker hats and lounge shirts. Furthermore, the Hot Moms Club will donate its entire commission to Best Buddies Palm Beach.

Speaking of Best Buddies Palm Beach, it is a non-profit organization. In addition, it promotes leadership development and inclusive living. Aside from all these things, Jena Sims was wearing a custom T-shirt with the name of the club on it in the photo.

