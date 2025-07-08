Jena Sims flaunts backless black dress in Portugal as Brooks Koepka prepares for event in Andalucia

Jena Sims is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Brooks Koepka and son Crew. The Koepka family is taking in the summer in Portugal before they head to their next leg of the holiday. The American model and actress has flooded her social media page with wholesome pictures of the three of them ever since.

In her latest post, Sims shared a series of pictures from the vacation. While she was seen rocking a black backless gown in some of them, a few others featured Crew, their dog, and the couple themselves at the end of the carousal. The post also included snippets from their time on the beach in Portugal. Jena Sims was all dressed up for her night at JNcQUOI Club Comporta with Koepka. Expressing her joy in the caption, Sims wrote:

"I don’t ask for much… just a summer in Portugal ♥️"

The JNcQUOI Club in Comporta is known for its unique lifestyle experience offered right by the beach. The club hosts a sophisticated community that includes everyone from club members to travellers who come together to take in the authentic experience of the village of Comporta.

Jena Sims also shared her happiness about her son adjusting to the time difference right after the first night in one of her recent posts. The family will be heading to Andalucia in Spain for the upcoming LIV Golf event, where Brooks Koepka will be making his 10th appearance of the season on the league.

At the last event, LIV Golf Dallas, Koepka was forced to withdraw owing to his illness. He made an early exit after playing eight holes in round one, where he started off with two birdies but ended his stint with two triple bogeys and three bogeys.

Jena Sims reveals how she packed for her European summer

Jena Sims, being a fashion influencer herself, does not let a chance go by to flaunt her outfits. Ahead of the summer vacation, Sims shared a video showing off the pre-planned outfits she packed for each phase of their holiday in Europe.

The post featured a wide range of outfits, evening and cocktails gowns to casual tops paired with denims and shorts. Jena Sims covered every segment of the trip which starts off with Portugal, followed by Spain, Ireland, and the final leg in Italy. She captioned her post:

"Let’s pack 🧳✈️"

While the Koepka family will be heading to Spain for the golfer's LIV event, they will be going to Northern Ireland for the 153rd Open Championship which is scheduled to take place at Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17 to 20. Koepka, whose best outcome at the event remains T4 in 2019, will look to contend for his first Open title next week.

