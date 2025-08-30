Jena Sims gets emotional as Brooks Koepka & Crew Koepka bring her a surprise gift

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have always been open about their daily life. The model keeps her fans up to date with the happenings in her personal and professional life with the help of social media. The SI Swimsuit model recently shared an Instagram story in which she described how her husband, Brooks Koepka, and her two-year-old son surprised her with gifts after they went shopping without her.

Sims shared this Instagram story on August 30, explaining how Crew went to a nearby Publix with his dad in anticipation of the upcoming football season. While returning, they brought a bouquet of flowers for Sims and a toy for their dog, Cove. Sims got a bit emotional by their gesture and called herself extremely lucky on her Instagram story.

The story consisted of a couple of captions that read,

"Brooks took Crew to Publix last night (because college football is back, naturally)"

The caption continued,

"They brought me back flowers AND Cove a toy. How'd I get so lucky"

Talking more about her story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have known each other for over a decade and share a strong bond. The model recently even revealed Brooks' upcoming plans for the remainder of the season, as the LIV Golf's main season came to an end. On August 25, she posted a story detailing how Koepka is preparing to compete in the DP World Tour following a two-week break. The caption pf the story read,

"Another LIV season down...two-week “off season” then it’s on to @dpworldtour!!”

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it too:

A screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims)

Apart from the updates about her family, Sims shared a new photo shoot on her Instagram story.

Jena Sims showcases the 'dreamiest' colored outfit

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims posted a mirror selfie on August 29 in a pink dress. She was dressed in pink slacks and a jacket, and paired it with a light-colored top. Sims seemed fascinated with the shade of pink that she was wearing. The 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year also complimented the brand for providing her with such an outfit.

The caption read,

"The dreamiest shade of pink 💗💗 thnx for influencing me @abbieherbert 💞💞"

Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Jena Sims also highlighted another aspect of her outfit in another Instagram story. She revealed that the light-colored shirt she was wearing was quite old. The caption read:

"How funny is this shirt lol it's old."

Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Sims also tagged Re/Done, revealing that the old shirt belonged to the brand.

