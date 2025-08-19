  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "I'm a thirsty girl" - Jena Sims shares images from the "back 9" at LIV Golf Indianapolis

"I'm a thirsty girl" - Jena Sims shares images from the "back 9" at LIV Golf Indianapolis

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:14 GMT
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two - Source: Getty
Jena Sims at the 2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two - Source: Getty

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has shared an update from the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis. The model-cum-actress' Instagram story hints at her presence at the back nine of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's competition.

Ad

Sims attended this week's LIV Golf event, and on her story, she put up a moment where she was in the spectators' arena. The picture also shows LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka walking up and handing Jena Sims a bottle of water.

Sims wrote in the caption of the Instagram story:

"What can I say, I'm a thirsty girl 💦"
Screenshot from Sims&#039; Instagram story / IG: @jenamsims
Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story / IG: @jenamsims

Days before, the model was not able to attend the tournament, but she was there to support her husband over the final 18 holes of play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jena Sims also shared an entire post from her visit to the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis venue. Her post contained pictures of her latest apparel collection line, her son Crew, and snaps from her photoshoot.

The snaps of her collection with Lain Snow also contained pictures from Augusta National where she was sporting dresses from the clothing line. Jena Sims wrote in the caption:

"On the back 9 now ⛳️ 😉 last call for my @lainenow golf swimsuits and dresses! 💕 "
Ad
Ad

Sims, who has been in the modelling industry for a long time now, achieved a massive breakthrough last year. In 2024, Jena Sims made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. At that time, some of her snaps were a collaboration with swimwear and apparel from Lain Snow.

Apart from that, Sims likes to flaunt her fashion choices boldly on her social media profile. This year, she gained quite some attention following the "30 days 30 outfits" challenge she did just before the Masters Tournament.

Ad

Being a model, she also shares tips for upcoming talents who want to make it big in the industry.

When Jena Sims shared words of inspiration for aspiring models

Last year on December 13, Sports Illustrated shared an interview with Sims.

While talking with the host, she encouraged rising models not to give up if this year's attempt fails. Jena Sims said (quoted by Sports Illustrated):

Ad
"There’s no age limit, there’s no age maximum, you’re never going to age out of this. So if you don’t get it your first year, try to be as positive as you can be... there’s always next year"

Sims also urged aspiring models to maintain focus only on their improvement, not on someone else's opinions about them.

Ad
"Don’t worry about what your coworkers are going to say, what your friends are going to say, what your family is going to say. If it’s something that you really want to do, then you should do it for yourself."

Sims has been a popular model of the SI Swimsuit community. She walked the ramp for SI while she was still pregnant with her and Koepka's son, Crew. This year, Jena was present at the SI Swimsuit Swim Week as well.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More
Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications