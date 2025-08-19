"I'm a thirsty girl" - Jena Sims shares images from the "back 9" at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has shared an update from the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis. The model-cum-actress' Instagram story hints at her presence at the back nine of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's competition. Sims attended this week's LIV Golf event, and on her story, she put up a moment where she was in the spectators' arena. The picture also shows LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka walking up and handing Jena Sims a bottle of water.Sims wrote in the caption of the Instagram story:&quot;What can I say, I'm a thirsty girl 💦&quot;Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story / IG: @jenamsims Days before, the model was not able to attend the tournament, but she was there to support her husband over the final 18 holes of play. Jena Sims also shared an entire post from her visit to the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis venue. Her post contained pictures of her latest apparel collection line, her son Crew, and snaps from her photoshoot. The snaps of her collection with Lain Snow also contained pictures from Augusta National where she was sporting dresses from the clothing line. Jena Sims wrote in the caption:&quot;On the back 9 now ⛳️ 😉 last call for my @lainenow golf swimsuits and dresses! 💕 &quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims, who has been in the modelling industry for a long time now, achieved a massive breakthrough last year. In 2024, Jena Sims made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. At that time, some of her snaps were a collaboration with swimwear and apparel from Lain Snow.Apart from that, Sims likes to flaunt her fashion choices boldly on her social media profile. This year, she gained quite some attention following the &quot;30 days 30 outfits&quot; challenge she did just before the Masters Tournament. Being a model, she also shares tips for upcoming talents who want to make it big in the industry.When Jena Sims shared words of inspiration for aspiring modelsLast year on December 13, Sports Illustrated shared an interview with Sims. While talking with the host, she encouraged rising models not to give up if this year's attempt fails. Jena Sims said (quoted by Sports Illustrated):&quot;There’s no age limit, there’s no age maximum, you’re never going to age out of this. So if you don’t get it your first year, try to be as positive as you can be... there’s always next year&quot;Sims also urged aspiring models to maintain focus only on their improvement, not on someone else's opinions about them.&quot;Don’t worry about what your coworkers are going to say, what your friends are going to say, what your family is going to say. If it’s something that you really want to do, then you should do it for yourself.&quot;Sims has been a popular model of the SI Swimsuit community. She walked the ramp for SI while she was still pregnant with her and Koepka's son, Crew. This year, Jena was present at the SI Swimsuit Swim Week as well.