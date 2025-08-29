Jena Sims rocks "the dreamiest shade of pink" as she thanks popular creator for influencing her

Jena Sims recently uploaded a series of stories on her Instagram profile. In one of them, Brooks Koepka's wife was spotted donning a pink outfit.

Sims took a picture of herself standing in front of the mirror while wearing a set of pink drawstring relaxed trousers. To match it up, she wore a pink hooded sweatshirt on top. Apart from sharing her new outfit, Jena Sims thanked influencer Abbie Herbert for inspiring her.

Herbert is a US-based content creator who keeps her audience engaged with her light-hearted family-friendly content across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. During the pandemic, she gained a massive breakthrough after making videos with her husband, Josh Herbert. Mentioning her 'influence', Jena Sims wrote in the caption of her Instagram story:

"The dreamiest shade of pink 💗💗 thnx for influencing me @abbieherbert 💞💞"

Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story / Source: @jenamsims on IG

Keeping aside her content creation journey, Herbert is also a well-known name in the modelling industry. From the age of 17, she started her journey as a model. With time, Herbert became a part of NEXT Models. Just like Jena Sims, she was a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's runway show in 2024 Miami Swim Week. She was also there during the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit, donning a Lain Snow outfit.

Sims is well known for sharing outfit ideas and snaps on her social media account. Before Koepka's competition at Augusta National this year, she took on a challenge titled '30 days 30 outfits' on Instagram. Being a part of the fashion industry herself, she has a great knack for trying out new stuff and encourages others to be confident.

When Jena Sims shared tips for aspiring models in the industry

Last year, on December 13, Sims had an interview session with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The American Actress and model sent a heartfelt message to inspire the upcoming talents in the modelling industry. In her statement, Jena Sims said (quoted by SI Swimsuit):

"Keep in mind that there’s no age limit, there’s no age maximum, you’re never going to age out of this. So if you don’t get it your first year, try to be as positive as you can be and know that there was a reason... and there’s always next year."

She also urged aspiring models to stop worrying about what others might say.

"Don’t worry about what your coworkers are going to say, what your friends are going to say, what your family is going to say. If it’s something that you really want to do, then you should do it for yourself."

Sims has been participating in pageantry contests from a very young age. Over the years, she has bagged accolades like Miss Georgia Teen USA (2007). She gained a huge edge in her career after winning the 2023 Swim Search and getting featured on the 60th issue of SI Swimsuit.

