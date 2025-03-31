Jena Sims jokes about popular brand not sending her an 'uplifting' message

Jena Sims recently shared a hilarious post about popular beverage brand Starbucks writing "Blah Monday" on her coffee cup. Sims shared the photo on her Instagram story on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The model and social media influencer currently has around 317k followers on her Instagram profile. Sims often shares her professional achievements and moments from her life to keep her fans updated. On Monday, she shared a picture of herself holding a Starbucks cup, which had a hilarious message on it. She captioned the post:

"They usually write something uplifting lmao"

Sims shares Starbucks cup on her Insta Story / source: @jenamsims

Sims is an actress and a model as well. Other than that, the social media influencer is married to professional golfer Brooks Koepka since 2022. Koepka is a former PGA Tour player who joined LIV Golf the same year of their marriage. Sims and Koepka first met each other in 2015 during the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Earlier this month, Sims launched a new series of outfit trends titled 30 days of Golf Outfits. She started this series around 7 March, 2025, keeping in mind what might be perfect for the Masters. The Masters Tournament kicks off on April 10th 2025.

Since the temperatures might drop down in Augusta, Jena Sims shared a story about her updated list of outfits:

"Rethinking some of my golf fits since it's going to be chilly in Augusta (for now?) Created a new revolve list if anyone needs some last min inspo!"

Sims shares a new outfits inspo story for The Masters / source: @jenamsims on IG

Since the couple met at this major for the first time, Jena Sims shared her experience last year (quoted by the NY Post):

"It’s so special because Brooks and I met at the Masters so it’s almost full-circle. And now we’re bringing our kid there, which is wild.”

Sims and Koepka also joined forces along with their son Crew at the Augusta National Golf Club last year. Crew caddied for Koepka as he was competing in the par 3 contest before The Masters.

Jena Sims net worth explored

Apart from being the wife of Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims is an American actress, a model, and a social media influencer. The Georgia native started modelling while she was in school. In course of time, she won multiple pageant titles in Georgia and USA.

After that, Sims made significant steps in the modelling industry. She also received a spot on the cover of the 60th anniversary edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In addition, Sims has appeared in various TV shows and movies. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sims has a net worth of $2 million.

Sims is also a philanthropist who founded a non-profit organization that works with children dealing with various illnesses and other difficulties. Sims and her team organize an event called Pageant of Hope to motivate children fighting cancer and other difficulties in life.

