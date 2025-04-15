Jena Sims proudly boasts recognition by US Magazine

Jena Sims always gets admiration from her fans for her beauty, grace and personality. She has been praised for her style and appearance, and even US magazine Maxim has appreciated her. The magazine recently highlighted the most attractive WAGs from the Masters 2025, which included Sims too.

Maxim is a men's lifestyle publication known for its coverage of celebrity culture, fashion, fitness, cars, sports, entertainment and in particular, glamour photography of women. The magazine took to Instagram recently to discuss the top five WAGs they believe are the hottest in 2025. Here is a list of their picks, along with their Instagram captions:

Paulina Gretzky (Wife of Dustin Johnson)

Jena Sims Koepka (Wife of Brooks Koepka)

Allison Stokke (Wife of Rickie Fowler)

Tori Slater (Girlfriend of Daniel Berger)

Erica Stoll (Wife of Rory McIlroy)

"Golf season’s heating up, and it’s not just the game. Meet the 2025 Masters WAGs who turn heads on the links all season long," their caption read.

Interestingly, Jena Sims responded to this post in the comments as she wrote:

"O sh*t I’m flattered!"

Maxim's Instagram page even responded to this comment, stating:

"A queen of the green 🔥⛳️"

Jena Sims' comments on the Maxim's IG post (Image Via: @maximmag)

Meanwhile, Jena Sims also debuted one of her most recent designs with Lain Snow on the second day of the Masters. The dress evoked a good reaction from fans, and speculations are that it crossed its projected sales.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka thoroughly enjoyed their time at the Masters 2025

The Masters - Par Three Contest - Source: Getty

Brooks Koepka was not able to make a significant impact at the Masters this year. He failed to make the cut, but his family was still there to support him. Jena Sims shared numerous photos from their time at Augusta National, highlighting how much fun they had there.

Their son Crew Sims Koepka, who will turn two in July, was seen running around on the course with Sims chasing her. This was his first appearance at any Major golf tournament. Crew was born six weeks prematurely and experienced some medical issues early in his life. This is why Sims is always cautious around him.

Sims even penned a lovely message for Koepka in the Instagram caption, which read:

"We always have your back 😘💚"

Fans will hope that Brooks Koepka makes a strong comeback in the next event he competes in on the PGA tour. His next event is the 2025 PGA Championship, which takes place from May 15 to 18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Koepka is the 2023 PGA Champion, and that automatically qualifies him for this tournament.

