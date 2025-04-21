Jena Sims sends a 3-word message to Justin Thomas & his family after 2025 RBC Heritage win

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, congratulated Justin Thomas on winning the RBC Heritage. On Instagram, she reshared a picture from Golf Digest featuring Thomas, his wife Jillian, and their daughter Molly.
Sims wrote:
"Pumped for yall!!"
She also tagged Jillian Thomas in the story.
Justin Thomas won his first title since 2022 at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, April 20. He was consistent throughout the event and had been leading the standings in the first two rounds.
However, he was awarded a one-stroke penalty after his ball moved a little while he was trying to clear out the debris around it after his previous shot landed in the bunker in Round 3. Si Woo Kim took a one-stroke lead after the third round on Saturday, April 19, with Justin Thomas placed second.
But Thomas pulled off a clean score sheet to make a comeback. The ace golfer won over Andrew Novak in the playoff, 3-4, to secure the iconic plaid jacket and a staggering $3.6M winner's share.
Since this was a PGA Tour event, Brooks Koepka hadn't taken part there. He will next be seen at the LIV Golf Mexico City event this week.
Did Jena Sims take part in the Par 3 contest of the 2025 Masters?
Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka publicly confirmed their relationship during the 2017 US Open. Since then, she has regularly attended his golf tournaments to cheer him on.
She has also taken part in the Par 3 contest of the Masters. Last year, the couple was joined by their son, Crew, at the exhibition round. It was the toddler's golf debut.
The mother-son duo took part in the Par 3 contest this year as well. They both sported the traditional white caddie get-ups bearing Koepka's name on the back.
In the run-up to the Masters, Jena Sims had started a '30 days of golf outfits' series on her Instagram. She used to style golf-themed attire and share it with her 323K followers.
This year, she was seen sporting stylish looks at Augusta National. The social media personality shared a picture of her wearing a black oversized Nike sweatshirt with a white skirt at the iconic tournament. The sweatshirt bore an image of a golfer in the middle of a swing, except the club was replaced by the brand's tick.
Sims completed her look with sunglasses and a bedazzled green purse. The purse's green color matched the renowned Masters' green color.
Brooks Koepka was one of the biggest names taking part in the Masters this year. However, he missed the cut this time.