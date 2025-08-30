Jena Sims shares adorable Brooks Koepka & Crew Koepka photo as the father-son duo prepare for College Football season

Jena Sims gave fans a glimpse of her family life on Saturday, August 30, as she shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their two-year-old son, Crew. The post came ahead of the start of the college football season.

In the photo, Koepka can be seen sitting in front of a massive TV screen, checking out the multi-screen game day setup while Crew’s play area, filled with toys, sits nearby. The screen showed multiple broadcasts at once, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” among the highlights, capturing the excitement of football’s return. Sims captioned the image:

“Just making sure he still remembers the setup.”

Screenshot of Jena Sims’ Instagram story showing Brooks Koepka getting ready for game day (via @jenamsims)

This wasn’t the only update Jena Sims shared with her followers that day. Earlier, she posted another story describing how Koepka and Crew had taken a trip to a nearby Publix in anticipation of the season.

On their way back, they surprised her with flowers and even picked up a toy for the family dog, Cove. Jena Sims called the gesture a touching moment, writing:

“Brooks took Crew to Publix last night (because college football is back, naturally). They brought me back flowers AND Cove a toy. How'd I get so lucky.”

The SI Swimsuit model often uses social media to give fans a look into her family’s daily life, and Saturday’s stories were no exception. Between game day traditions, grocery runs, and sweet surprises, Sims once again showed just how much joy Crew and Brooks bring to her everyday moments.

Jena Sims captures Crew copying Brooks Koepka’s push-ups in an adorable clip

Jena Sims recently shared a funny father-son moment on Instagram. While playing on the floor with his toy, Crew noticed Brooks Koepka doing push-ups and decided to copy him, dropping his toy for a few seconds to try push-ups of his own. Sims captioned the clip:

“Puts grave digger down for 4 seconds to do a push-up.”

She also gave fans a quick update on Koepka’s schedule, revealing in an August 25 story that he is getting ready for the DP World Tour after a short two-week break:

"Another LIV season down...two-week “off season” then it’s on to @dpworldtour!!” she wrote.

Koepka’s most recent start at an individual event came at LIV Golf Michigan, where he finished T5. His best showing of the LIV Golf season was a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Singapore.

Outside LIV, he featured in all four PGA Tour Majors but struggled to make an impact, missing the cut in three of them and managing only a T12 at the U.S. Open. While he didn’t qualify for this year’s Ryder Cup, Koepka did represent Team USA in the 2023 edition.

